Jay Cutler Reportedly 'Not Happy' With Kristin Cavallari's New Romance With Jeff Dye

✖

Jay Cutler is reportedly "not happy" with Kristin Cavallari jumping into a new romance with comedian Jeff Dye. According to Us Weekly, a source revealed that the 37-year-old retired football player does not like that the Laguna Beach alum is already "moving on." The new report comes after Cavallari was caught on video kissing Dye during a night out in Chicago.

"The last two to three years, she was over the relationship and wanted to separate," the source explained. "[She] tried her best to keep the marriage together for their kids, and unfortunately, it just didn’t work." The source went on to say, "Kristin and Jeff are totally a thing. She loves to laugh and Jeff is obviously so funny and playful. He is making her life lighter through this transition and deterring her away from feeling upset. Jeff has helped put her in a good headspace and he is stoked on her and thinks she’s so beautiful and sexy."

Exclusive: Kristin Cavallari was seen packing on the PDA with comedian Jeff Dye earlier this month — and estranged husband Jay Cutler wasn’t pleased. 😬 https://t.co/Stn69rVh2H — Us Weekly (@usweekly) October 15, 2020

Cutler and Cavallari married in 2013, and share three children together: sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4. In April, the couple announced that they were splitting up after more than a decade together. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," 33-year-old Cavallari wrote in a caption alongside a photo of the couple.

She added, "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family." Cutler shared this statement to his page as well.

In September, Cavallari spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the split and explained that it "wasn’t an easy decision" for her. It was something that I truly thought about every single day for over two years," she told said at the time. "It was the hardest decision that I have ever made. But I don’t know, my mom [Judith Spies Eifrig] used to say, 'You’ll know when it’s time.' I feel like that was true. I knew. And that’s that."