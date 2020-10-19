✖

Jeff Dye's sense of humor may be just what Kristin Cavallari was looking for. The comedian, who was recently linked to the Very Cavallari star amid her divorce from husband Jay Cutler, seemed to reference his new romance with a goofy new mirror selfie he shared to Instagram on Sunday. "Some women like hot guys, some women like funny guys. [shrug emoji] don’t be salty," he captioned the photo.

Cavallari and Dye were first linked earlier this month when TMZ obtained footage of the two kissing at a bar and showing PDA in Chicago. While neither have publicly spoken about the relationship, a source close to the pair confirmed to PEOPLE the Laguna Beach alum was spending time with Dye, but taking it "super slow" while concentrating on her family during this tough time.

"It's new, but they've been talking for a while," the source said last week. "It's not serious. Kristin has her kids and is going through a divorce, and family is still her priority. Jeff is a super cool and funny guy who makes her laugh. She's having fun but taking it super slow."

Another source told Us Weekly that Dye and Cavallari are "totally a thing," and that his sense of humor is a big part of why they're clicking so well. "She loves to laugh and Jeff is obviously so funny and playful. He is making her life lighter through this transition and deterring her away from feeling upset. Jeff has helped put her in a good headspace and he is stoked on her and thinks she’s so beautiful and sexy," the insider said, calling their relationship "very easygoing."

The new relationship comes six months after Cavallari and former NFL player Jay Cutler announced they were splitting after seven years of marriage. The former couple, parents to sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4, released a joint statement in April reading, "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

The E! star revealed last month in an interview with PEOPLE that her divorce had been a long time coming, despite the show they put on for their reality series. "We definitely kept a lot of stuff private," she said. "Producers saw stuff, but they didn't put it in the show — which is good, because I don't want my kids to ever [see that]."