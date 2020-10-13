Jeff Dye: What to Know About Kristin Cavallari's New Man

✖

Six months after filing for divorce, Kristin Cavallari is single and mingling. The reality star and businesswoman is said to be casually dating comedian Jeff Dye after the two were spotted kissing in a Chicago bar according to TMZ. The Very Cavallari star has a new Uncommon James shop nearby the Fulton Market area where the two were seen together.

While they seem very different, both Cavallari and Dye actually have a lot in common. Cavallari is known for her years on the MTV network having her reality TV start on Laguna Beach and eventually moving on to The Hills. Almost a decade later, she gained her own show on E! with Very Cavallari — based in Nashville, Tennessee. Similar to the mom of two, Dye worked as a host for two television shows on the network as well: Numbnuts in 2010, and Money From Strangers in 2013. He also appeared on the live event MTV's Club New Year's Eve in 2013 and he was on MTV's hit show Girl Code.

However, his television resume doesn't stop there. He was a finalist on Last Comic Standing in 2008 and was on an episode of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and he was also on Better Late Than Never between 2016 and 2018. Dye also stepped in as host on E! News' Hello Ross! back in 2014. To top it all off, he also hosts his own podcast, Jeff Dye's Friendship Podcast.

While Cavallari currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, she lived on the West Coast for quite some time, during her high school years when she appeared on Laguna Beach — she's originally from Denver, Colorado. Dye is also from the West Coast as he grew up in Seattle, Washington. According to Dye's Instagram, he's also a dog dad, which is perfect because it's no secret Cavallari has a love for animals too. Fans who've kept up with her and her life in Music City know good and well she loves her farm animal family.

Although the two have been sharing a few cozy nights together, one source did reveal to E! that "it's not serious" and that they're "casually dating. He is dating other people, too. They started talking a few weeks ago and are having fun." The insider added, "She's newly single and wants to enjoy it."

The Uncommon James founder announced her and Cutler's shocking news via Instagram back in April. Both took to social media to tell their fans what was going on, but it appears they're still figuring out quite a bit when it comes to their living situation, custody of their children, and their finances.