'I Love a Mama's Boy' Duo Matt and Kelly Tease New Dating Development: 'I'm Very Excited' (Exclusive)

I Love a Mama's Boy star Matt McAdams' close bond with mom Kelly might complicate dating, but the TLC personality has "big news" ahead when it comes to his love life. Matt and Kelly opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of Monday's all-new episode of I Love a Mama's Boy, teasing "things to come" in his love life later this season.

"Let's just say there's things to come," Matt told PopCulture when asked about his relationship status. But does mom Kelly approve? "Yeah, I'm very excited," she hinted. "I love everything that's happening."

Matt came into this current season of I Love a Mama's Boy single, having previously had his failed romances with Kimberly Cobb and Brittany Taylor play out during the first three seasons of the TLC show. "Every person that you date, you learn something new," Matt shared of his dating life this season. "I really think you're honing in on what are the most important things to you. And for me, [the most important thing is] finding a girl that is so close with her family and has the same family values [as me]."

(Photo: 'I Love a Mama's Boy' stars Matt and Kelly - TLC)

He continued, "I'm now 34, you know, [and] I would like to get married. I would like to have a family and settle down ... and I had to really take a step back and say, 'What is it you're looking for, Matt?'"

As Matt looks for the one this season, Kelly decides it's time to be a bit less "overzealous" when it comes to his dating life. "She saw all the gray hair on my head and she was like, 'Oh, he's going to be an old man soon. I better stop,'" Matt joked. Kelly noted that after hearing people "constantly telling me to get out of [Matt's] business," she figured it was time to take a small step back from his love life.

When it comes to the newfound dynamic with his mom, Matt admitted, "I think it's great," but added, "You know, I know where Mom is coming from. Yes, she can be overzealous and she can be quite over the top sometimes, but you know, that's us as a family. And if you decide to come into this family, I think it is something that you have to honestly consider."

And while Matt and Kelly remain as close as ever, he continued, "I think it's good though that mom is realizing that it's time for her to kind of step back. ... I know it's been hard for her in some aspects, but I do think it is great."

I Love a Mama's Boy airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.