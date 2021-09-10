‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’: Matt Reveals He Won’t Move for Fiancee Kim in Exclusive Sneak Peek

I Love a Mama’s Boy star Matt is at a crossroads in his relationship with fiancée Kim after she received a job offer that could take her to Texas – and he’s not willing to leave his mother. In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s all-new episode of the TLC show, Kim learns just how opposed Matt is for this next step in her career.

“I don’t really want you to just get angry and I just want you to take some time and think about it,” she tells her fiancé, who responds, “I just didn’t know your career was going to pull you in this direction. I didn’t know your job was going to be something that you were to push off our wedding more for.” Kim reacts that she didn’t expect this new opportunity, asking Matt why he’s “so upset” by the possibility of her taking the job.

“Because this is ridiculous!” he answers. Kim hasn’t made any decisions yet, but asks Matt to “take into consideration my feelings, my dreams, and how it could help us both in the long run.” She promises, “I wouldn’t consider taking something like this if I thought it was going to do damage to us.”

Kim then tells the cameras she plans to ask Matt to move with her to Texas, as she’s always supported him professionally, making sacrifices and moving for his job, even back into his parents’ house. “But deep down, I kind of feel like I already know the answer,” she admits. “I really want Matt to support me in taking this job opportunity and I’m terrified that he won’t.”

Matt confirms Kim’s worst fears in his own confessional, saying the “best case scenario” is she not take the job. “But I don’t want to tell her not to take the job. I mean, that’s resentment building up right there,” he reasons. “Worst case scenario, she goes, falls in love with it, then wants me to go, wants me to leave mom. Not gonna happen. I don’t even know which way is up right now and I have no idea what path we’re going to take.” I Love a Mama’s Boy airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC