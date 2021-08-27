'I Love a Mama's Boy': Matt's Mom Recites Her Awkward Wedding Poem in Exclusive Season Premiere Sneak Peek

✖

I Love a Mama's Boy stars Matt and Kim aren't exactly on the same page when it comes to their wedding, especially in regards to how involved his mom Kelly will be in the ceremony. In PopCulture's exclusive sneak peek of the TLC series' return for a brand new season Sunday, Kelly shares the original poem she plans to read at the wedding — and it's certainly creative!

"Kelly is always around us 24/7, and she's trying to hijack the wedding plans and hijack the plans for the house," Kim admits while seeking "refuge" outdoors where Matt is working out. It isn't long before Kelly finds her son and soon-to-be daughter-in-law, however, coming out with a protein shake full of "secret ingredients" for Matt, whom she compliments as looking "buff."

The glowing mother tells the cameras, "The pandemic has been great for Matt's body, and I'm so proud of him!" Matt and Kelly then launch into a simultaneous bit from Saturday Night Live, leaving Kim looking totally confused. "That's a little thing that Matt and I do," Kelly explains of the sudden outburst.

It's then that she pulls out a poem she wrote that leaves Matt and Kim feeling a little uncomfortable: "Her curve-shaped petals/ Open to a new dawn's day/ Open wide, consume thy son/ She thrives with her kin/ Calling all fans/ Hint of mint/ My sense is teased." Right out of the gate, Kim asks if the poem is meant to be sexual, to which Kelly responds strongly, "No!" Matt then chimes in, "A vagina?" to which his mom responds, "It's about a flower."

Matt probes, "So, Mom. I know you've talked about reading a poem at the wedding. This wasn't the one, was it?" Kim clearly hadn't heard about the planned poetry, asking when that decision was made, to which Kelly responds, "Why not? I'm going to do something." Matt adds that he was thinking his mom could officiate the wedding, to which Kelly jokes, "Oh, get ready, Kim."

This wedding might not be smooth sailing, Matt tells the cameras. "I feel like my involvement in the wedding will be refereeing these two, showing up, saying 'I do,'" he says. "But my mom is a force to be reckoned with." I Love a Mama's Boy returns for a brand new season Sunday, Aug. 29 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.