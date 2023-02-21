How to Watch Tonight's Episode of 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 13 Without Cable

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Tuesdays are exciting again, because The Real Housewives of New Jersey is finally airing again on Bravo on Tuesdays. Tonight is the third episode of the 13th season, and we can see what our favorite housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania are up to -- along with their friends Jackie Goldschneider, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda and Jennifer Fessler.

Tonight in episode three, we're going to see what happens at Danielle's drama-filled mozzarella party and see the fallout from Melissa and her husband Joe's podcast on the rest of the RHONJ cast. If you don't have cable, you can stream the show on Peacock Premium the day after it airs, which is on Wednesdays. For the entirety of the season, the show will air live on Tuesdays on Bravo, and then premiere on Peacock the next day.

Season 13 has brought a lot of exciting twists and turns to bring us so far and we'll get even more. We will finally get to see the nuptials take place between Teresa and new husband Louie Ruelas and watch the wedding planning tension between the couple as they prepare for it. We'll see Melissa and Joe deal with increasing amounts of drama between themselves, too. There may be more fighting between Jennifer and Margaret, and we're meeting Dolores' new boyfriend Paulie Connell.

How to watch 'RHONJ'

If you have a cable subscription, you can watch it live on Bravo TV as it airs on Tuesday nights. But if you don't have cable, there are many options available so that you can dive right into all the latest RHONJ drama without missing a beat.

Peacock Premium TV



(Photo: Peacock TV)

Peacock Premium is the subscription-based streaming service offered by NBCUniversal, which means subscribers have access to not only NBC series but also any content owned by Universal Studios, including Real Housewives of New Jersey. Get access to original programs, like Dr. Death, Bel-Air, Angelyne and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, or binge classics, like The Office and Parks & Recreation, or critically acclaimed movies like Winter's Bone, Uncut Gems and Nope. Not only that, but you can watch live events and sports, along with content from WWE and the Hallmark Channel as well.

The Premium plan costs $4.99 a month, while the Premium Plus plan is $9.99 a month and lets you download select content to watch offline. New episodes of RHONJ get added to Peacock the Wednesdays after they air.

What if I want to watch 'RHONJ' live and I don't have cable?

If you can't wait until Wednesdays for Real Housewives of New Jersey, you can still watch live without cable. There are plenty of streaming platforms that offer live TV options as well. Here are some of our favorites.

Sling TV

(Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

If you want to watch TV live and have access to over 100 other channels as they air, you can sign up for the Sling Blue plan. Currently, they're offering a deal to get $20 off your first month when you sign up. Your first month will be $20 a month, and then it's $55 a month after that, without the need for a cable subscription. There's no contract with Sling TV, and subscriptions include 50 hours of DVR storage.

FuboTV

(Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

FuboTV is another streaming service that has live TV events, including international ones, and over 100 other channels. Of course the NFL and its championship finale game is part of FuboTV's many offerings as well. Did we mention that they give you 1,000 hours of DVR space as well? Get a free seven-day trial by signing up here.

