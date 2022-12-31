'RHONJ': What Teresa Giudice Vows to Do Everyday in Her Marriage May Shock You

Teresa Giudice is speaking about what goes down in the bedroom between her and her new husband, Luis Ruelas, daily. The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG. She revealed in the summer that the two got busy five times a day, and recently updated fans that things haven't changed that much. "That was on our honeymoon. You figure morning, afternoon, nighttime and in between," she told PEOPLE Magazine. "But I mean listen, my point is, if you don't do that, then that's not normal. That means you love the person you're with and want to be with…I mean if not, then why be with that person?"

Now, she says it's lessened, but not that much. "It's a normal thing when you love someone." Ruelas explained that things were hot and heavy during the honeymoon. "[During the honeymoon] I'm like, 'I'm going home with a lot of clean clothes,' 'cause we stayed naked a lot of the time, but it was like...I'm attentive to [her] needs," he added.

Despite having a blended family of six, and living together with five of their six children, the newlyweds say they have a ton of alone time. "We live on six acres, big house, a lot of work that goes on," Ruelas added. "We'll fly past each other like ships in the night and be like, 'I'll see you tonight, I'm going to see all of you tonight. I'll meet up with you, I'll meet you later on.' [The kids] know we're in love. In the house, they're like, 'Mom, please, no P.D.A. right now," he joked.

But Giudice says she loves that their children are seeing a couple enamored with one another is a good thing. "I love that, I love how we're very into each other 'cause I want my daughters to find whoever they marry and whoever they're going to be with to be the same way, because that's really important.... My parents were like that. I feel like that's important to show your children whoever you're with, that you love that person. It's not just on the surface, [but] in every level," she explained.

Giudice and Ruelas met in 2020 at the Jersey Shore. They were engaged the following year and wed this August.