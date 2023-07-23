'Home Town': Ben Napier's Weight Loss Revealed by Wife Erin

Ben Napier has transformed his health, and his wife Erin is beyond proud. On Monday, Erin took to Instagram to show off her Home Town husband's figure, which is much slimmer than when the pair started the HGTV show. Ben's impressive weight loss came from a "hardcore" health and fitness journey that he began last year.

Posting to her 1.4 million followers, Erin shared a video that had Jim Croce's "You Don't Mess Around With Jim" playing in the background. In the clip, Ben seemed confident as ever as he sported an Oxford button-down and chinos and folded a coat over his arm. Erin revealed in the caption that her hubby "got hardcore about his health and fitness last winter" before his shoulder surgery in March, in which he had his rotator cuff repaired, a "bone spur shaved off," and "cartilage trimmed." Erin explained her husband's health journey was "so he could sleep better on his back and lower his BP," adding, "Mission accomplished."

While Ben quipped in reply to his wife's post that his "real motivation" was making PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue again – he was featured in the outlet's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive issue – the HGTV star previously revealed in 2019 that his and Erin's two daughters, Helen, 5, and Mae, 2, have been two major inspirations for his focus on health.

"Bringing Helen home and getting to experience those first few weeks with her and seeing how fast things change with children, it got my attention," Ben told Today. "She was different every day, and I want to experience as much of her life as possible. I want a long life so I can be there for Erin and Helen."

Since embarking on his most recent health journey, Ben has brought his two daughters along for the ride. In March, Erin shared a sweet photo of her husband in his home gym, taking a break from his work to read to his two daughters. Erin shared that "despite having a torn rotator cuff and us barging in and slowing him down daily, [Ben Napier] has been building a gym in the barn and lost many lbs. and holy smokes what a babe with good blood pressure." In the image, Ben, who described his family's health troubles in a February 2018 Instagram post, could be seen lying on the floor with a book above his head as Mae lay on top of him. Helen, meanwhile, was pictured leaning against a workout ball.