'Little People, Big World': Tori Roloff Celebrates 'Sweet' Son Josiah's Second Birthday

Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff are celebrating their youngest child's 2nd birthday! Tuesday, the Little People, Big World alum paid tribute to son Josiah Luke amid a tumultuous time in their lives.

"Happy birthday to our sweet Josiah Luke," Tori, 32, captioned a gallery of photos of her little boy. "You are the most entertaining, silly, stubborn, sweet, loveable dude." The TLC personality, who also shares son Jackson Kyle, 6, and daughter Lilah Ray, 4, with her husband of almost 10 years, continued, "The lord knew we needed you. He knew how much joy you'd bring to our lives every single day. You are ready to adventure and just need those little legs to catch up to everyone!!"

Tori went on to call Josiah "the definition of a daddy's boy" who "can't see anyone else in the room" when dad Zach, 33, is by his side. "You put up with a lot of wrestling and hair styling from your siblings and let mom get cuddles in when they're needed!" she continued.

Tori then spoke candidly about celebrating Josiah's birthday amid a chaotic time in their household. 'This birthday doesn't look the way I thought it would this year," she confessed. "Mom and dad are sick. Mom threw out her back. And the house is torn apart to finish repairing the broken pipe we had. But Si guy we love you so much bigger than today and we will celebrate properly ASAP." She concluded. "I love you Josiah! Happy birthday!"

Tori opened up the day before Josiah's birthday about what was going on in her house, writing that the family had "ended up at urgent care" because Zach had fallen ill, all while their "floors are being reinstalled" at their home following a broken pipe. "I have this guilt about tomorrow and how Josiah will (or if) he'll even remember it but I'm just praying he feels loved and celebrated," she admitted.

Tori and Zach recently appeared on their final episode of the family's reality show, having announced on their Raising Heights podcast in February that Season 25 would be their last. "This last cycle was rough between the family, the farm deal and we're done with that. We've moved on," Zach said, alluding to his estrangement from dad Matt Roloff. "I think the chapter has closed regardless of us being asked back or not. We've made it pretty clear we're done with that chapter for multiple reasons, the reasons we will get into here."