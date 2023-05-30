HGTV's Erin Napier Shares Adorable Photo of her Daughters Sharing Sweet Sister Moment

HGTV's Erin Napier recently posted an adorable photo of her two daughters sharing a sweet sister moment. On Instagram, the Home Town Takeover star revealed a picture of her oldest daughter Helen wrapping her arm around her younger sister Mae. The two girls are shown from behind, look out at the stage of a dance recital.

"All of a sudden, they're becoming a team," Napier captioned the image. "Mae was cheering in the front row, and Helen was squinting into the spotlight, smiling and waving from the stage for her baby sister who called back, 'HEY SISSY!' As they watched the younger ballerinas do their rehearsal, Helen whispered to Mae, 'You can be up there one day.' It's fascinating to watch siblings become friends." The post has received a number of comments for fans, with singer-songwriter Holly Williams writing, "The most interesting and beautiful journey in the whole wide world, and just wait until the booboo's get bigger and one is running to the fridge, spills 100 pieces of ice all over the floor while getting the few that made it into the ziploc to sissy's forehead as quickly as possible."

Napier and her husband share two children: Helen and her 19-month-old little sister, Mae. The Napiers first announced their pregnancy news in April 202. At the time, they spoke with PEOPLE and revealed that they had known Erin was pregnant since September 2020. In a previous interview with PopCulture, the Napiers shared that they felt a "little bit more prepared" for their new baby than their first, and also revealed how Helen reacted to the news that she would be a big sister. "Helen just asks every day, 'Is baby coming home today?' and we have to keep saying not today," Erin shared back in May, with Ben adding that Helen had been "really excited."

Ben then shared a sweet story from an interaction he and Helen had, wherein she was asking about her new baby sister. "The other night at bedtime, she was talking to me and said, 'Is my sister coming home tomorrow?' and I said, 'No, it's not tomorrow, it'll be a few weeks,' and she said, 'Okay, I'm so sad to her coming home,'" he said. "I thought it was like this, 'Oh shoot, this is the first sign of jealousy and sadness' and it was that she was sad that she wasn't coming home yet."