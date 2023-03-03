'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Captures Husband Ben in Playful Break With Daughters

Ben Napier is a busy man, but he always makes time for family. As the Home Town star worked on bettering his health and some new renovations to he and wife Erin Napier's Mississippi home, he took some time to adorably play with his two daughter, 5-year-old Helen and 20-month-old Mae.

Erin captured the sweet moment in a photo she uploaded to Instagram Thursday. In the image, Napier could be seen lying on the floor a book above his head as little Mae adorable laid on top of him. Helen, meanwhile, leaned on a workout ball. Opening up about the snapshot, Erin revealed that somehow despite having a torn rotator cuff and us barging in and slowing him down daily, [Ben Napier] has been building a gym in the barn and lost many lbs. and holy smokes what a babe with good blood pressure."

The Thursday post marked a sweet glimpse into the couple's home lives with their daughters. The couple, who first met in college before tying the knot in 2008, welcomed little Helen in 2018, with Mae following in 2021. They recently celebrated a milestone birthday for Helen, who turned five in January.

"5 years with our Helen girl. The one who made me conquer my fear of childbirth, who made us mama and daddy," Erin marked the occasion on Instagram alongside Polaroid photos of her and a newborn Helen. "Maybe the hardest part of being a parent is the letting go of who they are at the end of each day. They change and grow in tiny fragments daily, becoming someone new, knowing more than they did, while we were just getting to know the person they were yesterday. I can't wait to see what this year gives her."

The recent posts with Helen and Mae are somewhat rare occurrences. Erin and her husband notably keep their daughters out of the public eye and on the rare occasion they do share photos of them on social media, they do not show their faces. The couple hasn't, however, shied away from highlighting their sweet relationship with their daughters, with Napier in February revealing that Hele adorably tasked him with writing her a love note after she saw a note he wrote for Erin. Napier quipped at the time, "Helen saw Mama's note and asked me why I didn't write her one??" Ben captioned the post. "I guess I'll be writing 2 every morning until Mae is old enough to want one, and then it'll be 3."