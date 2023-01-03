'Home Town': Erin Napier Shares Throwback Photo of Daughter Helen as She Celebrates Her 5th Birthday

Home Town stars Erin Napier and her husband Ben are celebrating their daughter Helen's fifth birthday, and the loving mother recently shared a sweet throwback photo to commemorate the occasion. Taking to Instagram, Napier posted a picture of the couple holding Helen right after she was born. The photo was taken shortly after the couple made it home from the hospital, so a then-infant Helen was also visible in the background, taking a nap.

"5 years with our Helen girl," Napier wrote in the post's caption. "The one who made me conquer my fear of childbirth, who made us mama and daddy. Maybe the hardest part of being a parent is the letting go of who they are at the end of each day. They change and grow in tiny fragments daily, becoming someone new, knowing more than they did, while we were just getting to know the person they were yesterday. I can't wait to see what this year gives her." Many of Napier's fans and followers have since commented on the post, with one person writing, "I love what a sweet REAL person you are and that will reflect and grow in your children. You are blessed."

Napier and her husband share two children: Helen and her 19-month-old little sister, Mae. The Napiers first announced their pregnancy news in April 202. At the time, they spoke with People and revealed that they had known Erin was pregnant since September 2020. In a previous interview with PopCulture, the Napiers shared that they felt a "little bit more prepared" for their new baby than their first, and also revealed how Helen reacted to the news that she would be a big sister. "Helen just asks every day, 'Is baby coming home today?' and we have to keep saying not today," Erin shared back in May, with Ben adding that Helen had been "really excited."

Ben then shared a sweet story from an interaction he and Helen had, wherein she was asking about her new baby sister. "The other night at bedtime, she was talking to me and said, 'Is my sister coming home tomorrow?' and I said, 'No, it's not tomorrow, it'll be a few weeks,' and she said, 'Okay, I'm so sad to her coming home,'" he said. "I thought it was like this, 'Oh shoot, this is the first sign of jealousy and sadness' and it was that she was sad that she wasn't coming home yet."