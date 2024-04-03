'You Are Being Really Ugly': Erin Napier Sends Message to 'Home Town' Haters

Erin Napier is shutting down the "really rude" comments she's been getting on Instagram while filming Season 3 of Home Town Takeover. The HGTV star, 38, took to social media to shut down the trolls in a pointed video she posted Tuesday, saying that she's sick of hearing negative comments about the homes she and husband Ben Napier are renovating for the show down in Sebring, Florida.

"The comments on my Instagram have been really, not nice, really rude, some of you guys," said Erin, as her Home Town co-star Ben, 40, could be heard in the background calling them "nasty." Erin continued, "Y'all realize we design these houses for people who really live in them, and they really read your comments," adding, "You're not hurting my feelings at all. But you are being really ugly to the people who are living in these houses."

"If you can't think of something nice to say about these people's homes..." Erin began, as Ben finished the phrase, "Don't say anything at all." The designer reiterated that while the comments "aren't gonna hurt my feelings," people who have agreed to be on the show won't have the same experience, most likely.

"You are gonna hurt someone's feelings who lives in that house. You know better, guys. Do better, okay? Be sweet. Like I tell my little girls, y'all can be grownups and be sweet, okay?" said Erin, who shares daughters Helen and Mae with her husband. Ben noted that some people are intentionally attempting to be "hurtful," calling it "the saddest thing about social media."

Erin agreed, "And if you're one of those people who are on social media, unfollow me now," adding, "Thank you. I can do that for you if you'd like." For those of her followers who leave "sweet" comments instead, Erin encouraged them, "Keep on being you. You're awesome," as Ben said they're welcome to visit them in Florida anytime. Putting a bow on the video, Erin captioned her video on Instagram simply, "as my mama would say, y'all act like you've got some raising."

Erin is no stranger to calling out bad behavior online, sharing in July 2020 that she was turning the comments off on her social media until the following year. "Feels like a good move," she wrote at the time. "It's getting harder to shoulder every opinion from every direction at all times about everything when everyone is freaking out constantly. There's too much noise." She added, "It's nothing to freak out about. No need to shove. Have mercy. Show grace. Social media is for fun."