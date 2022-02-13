‘Home Town’: Ben Napier Starts Sweet Tradition With Daughter Helen

Home Town star Ben Napier is busy making memories with his daughter Helen. On Instagram, Ben shared that his daughter tasked him with writing her a love note, as she saw one that he wrote for Erin Napier. Ben and Erin share two daughters together, Helen and Mae.

Ben wrote on Instagram that Helen saw one of the notes that he wrote to Erin, as they previously shared that he writes her one every morning. She then wondered where her note was. So, Ben explained that he’ll now be writing two notes every morning (and three once Mae is old enough). He then shared a peek at the note that he wrote to Helen, which was placed in her drawer and was signed off with, “Love, Daddy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Helen saw Mama’s note and asked me why I didn’t write her one??” Ben captioned the post. “I guess I’ll be writing 2 every morning until Mae is old enough to want one, and then it’ll be 3.” Erin is firmly on board with this new tradition, as she took to the comments section to weigh in on the cuteness. More specifically, she commented on the state of Helen’s drawer, writing, “her cluttered little desk and all her treasures!”

Erin previously shared the sweet letter-writing tradition that she and Ben had in April 2021. At the time, Erin posted a photo of a letter that her husband wrote her to mark the end of Season 5 of Home Town. She explained that he writes her a love note and brings her “morning caffeine,” which sounds like the loveliest way to start the day. His note read that he’s not sure how long they’ll be doing Home Town, but he’s glad that he gets to take part in the show with her.

Erin captioned the special post with, “Every morning, there’s a note waiting from Big [Ben] on my nightstand with my morning caffeine and I save them all. We made another milestone, @scotsman.co! In 10 months, we made 29 episodes of 3 different Home Town series in 2 different states during a pandemic and a pregnancy with the 2 best film and construction crews lead by the best production company (@rtrmedia). Thankful does not cover it, especially to the 1 Mimi and 2 grandmas who were there with our girl every moment we couldn’t be.”