Jennifer Lopez Calls Ben Affleck Her 'Hero' in Father's Day Tribute Amid Divorce Rumors

Regardless of divorce reportedly being imminent for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the Selena star paid tribute to her reported estranged husband in a touching Instagram post for Father's Day. "Our hero," she wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a white heart emoji, sharing a photo of Affleck as Capt. Rafe McCawley in Pearl Harbor. "Happy Father's Day!," she added, as reported by E! News. It's her first social media post featuring the pair in months. The tribute comes amid weeks of rumors they are headed for splittsville. Their $60 million marital mansion has been listed for sale. While Lopez remains in the home, Affleck has been living in a rental home in Brentwood. With sources reporting on their marital woes in recent weeks, the two have put on a united front, attending events for their kids. Lopez shares twin teens with ex-husband, Marc Anthony. Affleck has three children with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

The two began dating in 2001 while filming the movie Gigli. She was recently split from now-disgraced hip-hop mogul, Sean "Diddy" Combs. Media coined the new couple "Bennifer." Their whirlwind romance was a tabloid frenzy, which both admit ultimately led to their canceled nuptials and eventual breakup in 2004.

After an 18-year hiatus, they reunited in 2021, making their red carpet debut that September. Both were all smiles. Lopez, a serial dater, had recently split from Alex Rodriguez. They too were engaged. Affleck and Lopez were engaged by April 2022. They wed in Las Vegas with just her twins present on July 16 of the same year at A Little White Wedding Chapel. A larger ceremony was later held at his Georgia estate, the same location they planned their 2003 wedding.

As for what caused the split between Bennifer this time? Sources say it boils down to lifestyle differences. Lopez remains a Hollywood it-girl while Affleck prefers a more settled life. Fans have complained that Affleck appears disinterested and miserable at events and in photos.