Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in June 2024

June will prove to be a big month for streaming, as some of the biggest streaming shows make their returns. After dropping its first four episodes in May, Bridgerton will return to Netflix in June for the final four episodes of Season 3. The episodes will hit the platform alongside That '90s Show: Part 2 and the third and final season of Sweet Tooth. Max, meanwhile, will return subscribers to Westeros for the second season of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel set to return on June 16. On the Disney-backed streamers, a new live-action Star Wars series from Lucasfilm, Star Wars: The Acolyte, will premiere, with the popular Letterkenny spinoff Shoresey set to debut its third season on Hulu.

Temperatures may be rising as we inch closer to summer, but streamers are tempting subscribers to stay inside. With a new month and the start of summer just around the corner, all of the major streaming services – Netflix , Max, Disney+ , Apple TV+ , Amazon, Hulu and Peacock – are planning to make a splash with summer entertainment, releasing their full lists of TV series, movies, and originals hitting their platforms in June 2024.

June 1

NETFLIX

Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

917

30 for 30: Once Brothers

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Ali

Baby Boy

Big Fat Liar

The Breakfast Club

Burn After Reading

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Devil's Own

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

Dune (1984)

Heartland: Season 16

Home

Kicking & Screaming

La La Land

Land of the Lost

The Lego Movie

National Security

On the Basis of Sex

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

S.W.A.T.

Simon

Strawberry Shortcake's Summer Vacation

Tangerine

Two Can Play That Game

MAX

50/50 (2011)

America's Sweethearts (2001)

American Heist (2014)

Bandits (2015)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore (2010)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader (2010)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Demolition (2015)

The Disaster Artist (2017)

Evil Dead (2013)

Fright Night (1985)

Generation Por Que? (2021)

Hope Springs (2012)

House at the End of the Street (2012)

Into the Blue (2005)

Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)

The Invention of Lying (2009)

Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

Krampus (2015)

Life After (2017)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Marmaduke (2010)

Minari (2020)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

Open Water (2003)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Open Water 3: Cage Dive (2017)

The Other Guys (2010)

Overlord (1975)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Shadows (2020)

Shining Through (1992)

The Skin I Live In (2011)

Spaceship Earth (2020)

Splice (2009)

Sugar (2008)

The Time Traveler's Wife (2009)

Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home, Season 1

Uncut Gems (2019)

Urban Legend (1998)

User Zero (2020)

Wanted (2008)

PRIME VIDEO

Las Vegas S1-S5

21 & Over (2013) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

All Saints (2017)

Animal Crackers (2020)

Annie (2014)

A Raisin In The Sun (1961)

At Close Range (1986)

Basic (2003)

Battlefield Earth (2000)

Bite The Bullet (1975)

Black Dynamite (2010)

Bloodsport (1988)

Blow Out (1981)

Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

Brewster's Millions (1985)

Brick (2006)

Brick Mansions (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Bruno (2009)

Buck And The Preacher (1972)

Class (1983)

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (1977)

Cry Freedom (1987)

Dark Angel (1990)

Dark Blue (2003)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Death At A Funeral (2007)

Death At A Funeral (2007)

Diablo (2016)

Duck Soup (1933)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

Eye Of The Needle (1981)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Finding Forrester (2001)

Fireproof (2008)

Fireproof (2008)

Gigli (2003)

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (1999)

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1999)

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation

Strategy (2003)

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (1999)

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant

Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)

Godzilla: Final Wars (2004)

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. (2004)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Guarding Tess (1994)

Hackers (1995)

Hector and the Search for Happiness (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Hellfighters (1968)

High Noon (1952)

I Am Ali (2014)

I Am Bolt (2016)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Igby Goes Down (2002)

Incendies (2010)

It Came From Outer Space (1953)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Juan Of The Dead (2011)

Just Mercy (2020)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)

Last Tango In Paris (1973)

Layer Cake (2005)

Legion (2010) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Little Man (2006)

Macarthur (1977)

Man's Favorite Sport? (1964)

Midnight Run (1988)

Milk (2009)

Money Train (1995)

No Country For Old Men (2007)

No Good Deed (2014)

No Stranger Than Love (2016)

Noah (2014)

Not Without My Daughter (1991)

Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior (2005)

Open Season (2006)

Outlaws And Angels (2016)

Overboard (1987)

Pariah (2011)

Paths Of Glory (1957)

Platoon (1987)

Precious (2009)

Predestination (2015)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Quantum Of Solace (2008)

Revenge (1990)

Rise of the Guardians (2012) – Available onFreevee for free with ads

Running with the Devil (2019) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Saved! (2004)

Six Degrees Of Separation (1993)

Skyfall (2012)

Sleepover (2004)

Soapdish (1958)

Some Kind Of Wonderful (1987)

St. Elmo's Fire (1985)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Superbad Unrated (2007)

Takers (2010)

Tangerine (2015)

Teen Wolf (1985)

The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert (1994)

The African Queen (1952)

The Animal (2001)

The Battle Of Britain (1969)

The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings (1977)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Danish Girl (2016)

The Fate of the Furious (2017) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Haunting (1999)

The Hurricane (2000)

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

The Last Castle (2001)

The Lost Husband (2020) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Man in the Moon (1991)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

The Mechanic (2011)

The Missouri Breaks (1976)

The Quiet Man (1952)

The Russia House (1990)

The War Wagon (1967)

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar (1995)

Tomahawk (1951)

Traffik (2018) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Vertical Limit (2000)

Written On The Wind (1956)

You Got Served (2004)

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

HULU

Ace of Cakes: Complete Season 9

Alaskan Bush People: Complete Seasons 5-7

The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 18-21

Bahamas Life: Complete Season 4

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (DUBBED)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 14

Chopped: Complete Seasons 51 and 54

Hawaii Life: Complete Season 1

House Hunters International: Complete Season 139

House Hunters: Complete Season 171

Island Life: Complete Season 17

Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 7

Survivor: Compelete Seasons 9-10, 26-27

Welcome to Plathville: Complete Seasons 2-3

About Last Night (1986)

Annapolis

Aquamarine

Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

The Batman

Betsy's Wedding

Blades Of Glory

Blue City

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

The Boss

Boys Don't Cry

Brown Sugar

Click

Coyote Ugly

The Croods

The Day After Tomorrow

Death on the Nile (2022)

The Duke

Eight Millimeter

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Fight Club

Freddy Got Fingered

Fresh Horses

The Girl Next Door

Hide and Seek

Hitchcock

Independence Day

It Follows

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Joker

Kill Your Darlings

Life of Pi

Little Black Book

Lord of War

Mirrors

The Missing

Money Monster

The New Guy

Office Space

Over The Hedge

Prayers for Bobby

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw: The Final Chapter

Skyscraper

Silent Hill

Slums Of Beverly Hills

Split

St. Elmo's Fire

Taps

Van Helsing

Volcano

The Vow

Weird Science

Wild Tales

Working Girl

PEACOCK

Survivor's Remorse: Seasons 1-4

2012

About Time

Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Anna and the Apocalypse

Away & Back

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery

The Best Man

Billy Elliot

The Birdcage

Blockers

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

Bride of Chucky

Brokeback Mountain

Burlesque

Capote

Caribbean Summer

Christmas at Dollywood

Christmas at Graceland

Christmas at Rome

Christmas at Vienna

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2

Clue

Constantine

The Croods

Dante's Peak

The Derby Stallion

Despicable Me 3

The Dilemma

A Fantastic Woman

Far From Heaven

Fences

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II

Girls Trip

Gladiator

Gods of Egypt

Hidden Gems

If Beale Street Could Talk

In My Dreams

It's OK to Ask Questions: Seasons 1-2

Jennifer's Body

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

The Joneses

Limbo

Love is Strange

Love's Portrait

Midway (1976)

Moriah's Lighthouse

Nantucket Noel

The Other Guys

Philadelphia

Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery

Pride

Pride (2014)

The Producers ('05)

Puss in Boots

Red

Red 2

Riddled with Deceit: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery

Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone

A Royal Makeover

RV (2006)

Safe House ('12)

Saved!

Saving Private Ryan

The Secret Life of Pets

Seed of Chucky

Ships in the Night: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

Stomp the Yard

A Summer to Remember

TED

The Terminal

Turbo

Van Helsing

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

The Wedding Date

What Happens in Vegas

With-In