'Home Town': Erin Napier Offers Show Update Amid Midseason Break

Home Town Season 6 may be on a midseason break, but series stars Erin and Ben Napier aren't slowing down. As fans eagerly await new episodes of the hit HGTV series, the two famed renovators are hard at work tackling not one, but five new projects, with Erin taking to social media to give fans a glimpse at what's going on behind the scenes.

In a Thursday, April 21 Instagram post, Erin gave fans a quick Home Town update. Acknowledging that she doesn't typically "take pictures at work," the star the wardrobe snaps she shared would "have to hold y'all over till season 6 of [Home Town] returns." The three images appeared to be snapped in March, and showed Erin and her husband, as well as other crew members, holding signs teasing the new projects, which included everything from "construction progress" to "tree excursion." Erin, who shared that new episodes of Home Town are slated to return later this year," went on to add, "For those who have asked, we are not on a break from filming, we are busy bees working on 5 houses at the moment. Here are some tiny hints at what's to come."

The brief tease generated plenty of responses from eager fans, with one of Erin's followers commenting, "Love this! The journey is always amazing! Thank you for sharing it with us!" Somebody else wrote that Home Town is their "favorite show."

Originally premiering on HGTV back in 2016, Home Town follows the Napiers as they tackle revitalizing historic properties in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. The series has been a massive success, with HGTV in August not only picking up Home Town for Season 6, but also greenlighting a second season of the spinoff series Home Town: Ben's Workshop. HGTV president Jane Latman revealed at the time that Home Town "delivers great ratings in all key demos, season after season."

Given the show's popularity, it came as little surprise when in November, it was announced that HGTV was partnering with PEOPLE to give an even bigger spotlight to the sweeping small town renaissance movement on Home Town Kickstart. The new series gives "six quintessential small towns across the country a major boost to re-energize their revitalization efforts and realize a much-needed fresh start." That series premiered on Sunday, April 24. Home Town Season 6 returns with new episodes later this year on HGTV, though an exact date has not yet been revealed.