Erin Napier Leaks Behind-the-Scenes 'Home Town' Detail Fans Aren't Supposed to See

As the saying goes, not everything is at it seems, and that same rule applies to Home Town. While the hit HGTV series has made trademark names out of Erin and Ben Napier and has been a ratings powerhouse, it seems Home Town relies on a bit of TV magic, at least according to a recent post from series star Erin, who gave fans a glimpse at a hilarious behind-the-scenes details fans don't typically see.

"Nothing is ruined forever, everything can be restored," the HGTV star captioned a gallery of images showing one of her and Ben's most recent renovations. While at first glance the carousel didn't raise any eyebrows, a closer looked revealed one hilarious detail: Erin standing on an apple box to make her appear taller and create less of a height difference between her and Ben.

The small detail overtook the comments, with many of Erin's 1.4 million Instagram followers quickly commenting on her use of an apple box. Responding to the post, one person joked, "wanna be closer to your man's heart ... get you a nice box to stand on," with another person adding, "I thought they would have put you on top of a full Apple box." A third person commented, "love that Erin needs to stand on a box for the narrative parts of Hometown." Meanwhile, a fourth person expressed their hope to see the actual height difference, writing, "give the people what they want! (They want a box-less side by side photo!)."

The post also drew plenty of comments about the "inspiring" episode of Home Town the home was featured on, one person writing that it was one of their "favorite houses. And story. You made that young man's day." Reflecting on the episode, another said, "the beauty in what y'all can do, and the influence which opens doors, and the community stepping in to help in a multitude of ways – it is a ministry," with one person adding, "you did this home for Angela and her son with so much love! Loved seeing how happy her son was. The house turned out so nice with so many special touches."

The Napiers have been HGTV stars ever since Home Town premiered back in 2016. The hit series follows the couple as they tackle revitalizing historic properties in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. The show returned to HGTV for its seventh season on Jan. 7, with new episodes airing Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. The series has already been renewed for an eighth season.