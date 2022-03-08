‘Home Town’: Proof That Ben Napier Is the Ultimate Family Man

Home Town star Ben Napier is the ultimate family man, and his wife Erin has the photo proof. In a recent Instagram post, Erin shared a photo of Ben and revealed all he’d been doing to support various family members over a very short period of time. Turns out the loving father-son-brother-husband found himself on a whirlwind trip to visit with lots of family in a short amount of time.

“In the last 48 hours [Ben] slept a total of 6ish hours, went to NC and back to see Duke play with his daddy and brothers, changed into dress clothes in a gas station parking lot outside New Orleans to take his girls to see [Frozen on Broadway] and his reward was Helen’s face as she waved as hard as she could, smiling so much she was nearly in tears at Elsa during the curtain call after two hours of absolute real magic,” Napier wrote. “Elsa waved at the crowd and Helen just knew it was for her. Worth it.” She also promised that fans would soon be able to catch a new episode of her and Ben’s show, explaining that there was “no new episode of ” this week, but promised, “I promise we are coming back next Sunday!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of Erin’s fans have been showering Ben with compliments in the comments section, with one writing, “Memories that are far more important than anything else! Thank you for sharing,” and then calling Ben a “great daddy!!!” Someone else added, “That’s what being a wonderful daddy is all about!! Way to go daddy!!” A third follower gushed, “Lucky girls to have such an awesome dad! Helen will remember this day.”

In a separate post, Ben also shared a little about his bustling couple of days. “Well, this weekend was a dream. My dad has been a Duke basketball fan for decades, which lead to his four sons being [Duke men’s basketball] fans, and then he went to graduate school at [Duke University],” he wrote alongside a photo of himself and some family members and Duke employees. “We loved walking the campus with him, and he took us to a game and some practices while he was a student.”

Ben continued, “Jon Jackson and the basketball program secured us tickets for one of Coach K’s last home games. I owe the entire basketball staff a huge thank you. They welcomed my dad, my brothers, and myself with open arms. We got to tour the facilities, talk with a lot of the staff, watch the game, go to the press conference, and even meet the legend himself. It’s a memory that none of us will ever forget.”