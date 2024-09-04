'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Shares Bittersweet Family Milestone

Home Town stars Erin and Ben Napier recently experienced a bittersweet family milestone. Over on Instagram, Erin shared some photos of the crib that their two daughters Mae, 3, and Helen, 6, slept in as babies, and she revealed that they will be moving it along, as Mae has now graduated to a different bed.

"Minutes after learning we were expecting Helen, in 2017, [Ben] started drawing the plans for her crib," Erin shared. "He built it from white oak with one tiny plug of heart pine in the top rail that came from inside the wall of our house so his daughter would have a piece of home that belonged to her." The HGTV star then explained, "Mae slept in it for the last time last night so here, we can remember it."

The Napiers first announced their pregnancy with Mae back in April 2021. At the time, they spoke with PEOPLE and revealed that they had known Erin was pregnant since September 2020.

In a previous interview with PopCulture, the Napiers shared that they felt a "little bit more prepared" for their new baby than their first, and also revealed how Helen reacted to the news that she would be a big sister. "Helen just asks every day, 'Is baby coming home today?' and we have to keep saying not today," Erin shared back in May, with Ben adding that Helen had been "really excited."

(Photo: Ben and Erin Napier from HGTV's 'Home Town' - HGTV)

Earlier this year, Erin squashed rumors that she was pregnant again, taking to her Instagram Stories to set the record straight.

In a note titled, "Thoughts from an exhausted mama after one child had a stomach bug weekend," Napier began, by confessing that she "cried [my] eyes out" to a recent episode of the hit kids' show Bluey, and then took aim at the pregnancy rumors. Napier said she is "not expecting a baby" and that she is "medically not capable" of doing so, adding "So please give that a rest? We don't need a son to be complete as a family and I just like loose clothes. Let it beeeeeee, you sweet people."