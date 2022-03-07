‘Home Town’s Ben and Erin Napier Talk Bringing Home a New Puppy: ‘So Much Sweeter, So Much Messier’ (Exclusive)

Home Town stars Ben and Erin Napier have their hands full with a new member of the family after bringing home a new puppy named Baker to fill the hole in 4-year-old daughter Helen’s heart. The HGTV couple, also parents to 9-month-old daughter Mae, opened up to PopCulture.com all about how life has gotten “so much sweeter” and “so much messier” since adding a fifth member to their family.

The Napiers had “always planned” on getting another dog after their first pup, also named Baker, passed away last year. “Baker died right after Mae was born, and so we were trying to find our footing as new parents of two and it was right when we were getting ready to go back to work,” Ben told PopCulture. “And so we knew that one day we would get another dog. We didn’t know that we were going to get another Baker.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Helen was missing her furry friend, however, as Erin documented in a heartwrenching video shared to her Instagram last month of the little girl crying about no longer having an “animal friend.” Ben recalled, “Every time she would get tired and she would get sad and whiny, that was what she went to … she would talk about Baker and how much she misses him and does he remember her? And it was just devastating.”

Luckily for the Napiers, the father of longtime friend Jordan Smith, who has appeared on Home Town, had some adorable new pups on his farm looking for a new home, and new Baker was able to make his way to their home. With Baker home, Helen is the “happiest she could ever be,” Erin assured, and there’s plenty of puppy love to go around. “Life has gotten so much sweeter, so much messier,” Erin said. “It’s just actually the best ever.”

To help with the mess, Ben said their family is using their Swiffer WetJet Wood “every day” to keep their hardwood floors clean from job site dirt as well as all the messes coming their way from Helen, Mae and Baker. “I mean Mae, she’s now crawling, and her favorite thing to do is to scoot over and crawl under the edge of a sofa,” Ben revealed, as Erin joked she was “covered in dust bunnies” when they’d pull her out initially. Now, Ben laughed, the Swiffer WetJet Wood goes under the furniture as well. For more information on the Swiffer WetJet Wood, visit Swiffer.com. Home Town airs Sundays on HGTV at 8 p.m. ET.