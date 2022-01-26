HGTV Reveals Renewal Fate of ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’

There are many more disastrous do-it-yourself projects that need home renovation expert Jasmine Roth‘s help, so it’s a good thing that HGTV renewed her series Help! I Wrecked My House for another season. The show will be back for a 10-episode third season in fall 2022. Roth shared the news herself on Instagram, with her adorable daughter Hazel Lynn playing a supporting role.

Roth’s post included a video of herself getting the news, as well as close-ups of Hazel, who looked like she just wanted to finish her lunch while her mom celebrated. “I am so so so excited to share that Season 3 of my show on [HGTV] has been picked up. Help! I Wrecked My House is back for another season. Ahhhh,” Roth, 36, wrote.

“One of the toughest parts about being in TV is having very little (it’s actually zero) control over your next job – never knowing what’s coming or if all your hard work will translate to ratings, viewers, and ad sales,” Roth continued. “It’s all the stuff you don’t want to think about because it’s out of your control, but have to think about because it pays the bills. But guess what – YOU ALL SHOWED UP!” She went on to thank her fans for their support. The Built Custom Homes founder urged her fans to apply to appear on her show by emailing projects@builtcustomhomes.com.

Help! I Wrecked My House has been another hit for HGTV, with the second season drawing 18 million viewers during its run, HGTV said in a statement. “In every episode of Help! I Wrecked My House we see how easy it is to get in over your head with a do-it-yourself home project,” Katie Ruttan-Daigle, vice president, programming and development at HGTV, said in a statement. “Jasmine’s expertise and upbeat attitude empowers anyone who wants to know which upgrades to handle on their own and which ones require that they call in the pros.”

In the series, Roth finds homeowners who have tried to make renovations on their own, but their attempts have gone awry. She always does what she can to help them achieve their dreams, despite the challenging messes they find themselves in. While working on the show, Roth learned how far people will go before asking for professional renovation help, she told House Beautiful. “If our homes are under construction or not set up to work for us, it hurts our relationships, our bank accounts, our jobs, and even our health,” she said.

Roth also had personal reasons to celebrate in the past year. In April 2021, she and her husband Brett Roth celebrated Hazel’s first birthday. The couple have been married since 2013 after meeting in college. Roth also published her first book, House Story, in September, and headlines another HGTV show, Hidden Potential.