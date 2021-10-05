Jasmine Roth Gets Candid About Her ‘Really Personal’ New Endeavor (Exclusive)

Since first breaking out onto the scene in 2017 with her HGTV series, Hidden Potential, designer and builder Jasmine Roth has consistently found unique and fresh ways to make homes as functional and beautiful as possible. Instinctively, that natural penchant for helping others has transcended from television to her first book offering fans a rare glimpse behind the TV show curtain. House Story: Insider Secrets to the Perfect Home Renovation out Oct. 12, is a project Roth tells PopCulture.com exclusively was a “really personal” undertaking for her.

“I’m so excited about this. I mean, becoming an author is definitely a big bucket list item for me. But I really poured so much time and my heart and just knowledge into this book,” she told PopCulture this past summer. “So it’s kind of taking my shows and just slowing them down and I give a lot of tips and tricks and everything like that on the shows. We talk about budget, we talk about all these different things as far as renovations go, but it’s fast.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Roth adds that unless you’ve paused a segment and really thought about it, it can be hard to keep up with the advice on the show but that’s where her book most refreshingly fills in the gaps. “The nice thing about a book is it’s so tangible and it’s literally like a workbook in a lot of ways that you can actually use this book,” she said, adding how it also includes checklists, vibrant photographs to inspire homeowners and tons more nuggets to get those home renovation wheels moving. “It’s basically all the knowledge and what I do with my clients, really just paired down, put in print. I think that readers are going to really appreciate it.”

The 37-year-old further shares how House Story is “really personal” due to the fact that while she didn’t photograph any of her HGTV projects, the images featured in the book are from her own off-camera assignments she has been working on over the years. Roth adds during our on-camera interview that the house she filmed our exclusive sit-down in is particularly special. “This house that I’m sitting in right now that we just moved into a year ago — I saved [the images] and haven’t really posted it anywhere. So, the book will be the first time that people get to see this house that we live in now.”

Roth says the biggest takeaway she would like fans and readers to consider is to make every design style their own. “The thing that we get into that I really like about this book is we start out by identifying a reader’s design style and a design style is something that is inherently your own,” she said. “I encourage the readers to really figure out what their design style is and then own it. So, for anything else you do, whether it’s painting a wall or buying art or going vintage shopping or ground-up new construction, whatever it is that you’re doing, you kind of always go back to that design style and make sure that it’s in line with what you chose at the very beginning.”

Sharing all her knowledge with fans and homeowners looking to liven up their personal oasis, Roth wishes for everyone to have an end product that will look like a professional. “That’s what I do with my clients, so to give readers the opportunity to do that on their own is going to be really cool.”

House Story: Insider Secrets to the Perfect Home Renovation is out Oct. 12 at all digital retailers, including Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Walmart. The book is available for pre-order now.