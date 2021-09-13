Jasmine Roth Teases ‘Big, Big Projects’ for Season 2 of ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’ (Exclusive)

HGTV’s home renovation expert Jasmine Roth is swinging back into action with Season 2 of her hit series, Help! I Wrecked My House airing every Monday at 9 p.m. ET. After more than 16 million viewers watched the premiere season in the middle of a pandemic last year, it was no secret the show would return for another collection of DIY fails headed by the California designer. Premiering last week with an episode that found Roth helping a family renovation their dream fixer-upper that took a nightmarish turn, Roth teases to PopCulture.com how the premiere was just the tip of the iceberg with this year’s renovation disasters.

“This season is big,” Roth explained to PopCulture, further detailing how being home for a year amid the pandemic inspired many homeowners to take on their own DIY projects. But not everything has gone according to plan. “People are home, people are working on their houses, and 16 and a half million people watched season one because they were home and because it was really applicable to what was going on in their lives.”

Adding how she and the network got to do the show “right away” because of how many people were tuning in and the personal application to their own lives, whether it’s a small project or a huge construction project, she believes the show can help everyone with their DIY endeavors. “I think the takeaway for this season is that so many people applied to be on the show. We did eight houses, eight families,” she said, adding how they were all part of “big, big projects” this season. “Basically, there are people we just couldn’t say no to. We were like, ‘Oh my God, you did what? Yeah, of course, we’re going to help you!”

She adds how the houses this year are unlike anything she’s ever seen with families that were in desperate need of help. “I think the other takeaway is this season, I didn’t really let anybody off the hook,” she said. “I realized that in Season 1, I kind of made light of a lot of things. And I don’t know if that was the right move because when you wreck your house, it’s usually not intentional, but it’s kind of a big deal, and so I wanted to make sure that these families this season really understood the why and how they got to where they were and to make sure that coming out of it, not only did they understand the construction side of things, but they understood kind of the mindset that they had to be in to not have that happen to them again.“

Revealing how this season she will also get a chance to renovate bedrooms, which were previously unseen last season and on her other show, Hidden Potential, Roth adds she will also be taking on the challenge of kitchens along with landscaping and other exteriors on Season 2 of Help! I Wrecked My House. “The thing that I’m really proud of that’s different is that we did get into some main bedroom designs, whether it’s the main suite with the bed and the walk-in closet and the bathroom attached,” she said. “I’m really excited about that because I think so many people are stuck at home or have spent so much time at home that rethinking their main suite and even their bedding and the drapes and just everything that goes into a bedroom, that can make a big difference. I’m really excited because we did some really good bedrooms.”

Help! I Wrecked My House airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and is available to stream on discovery+ every Monday. For more with Jasmine and all your favorite HGTV programming, stick to PopCulture.com for the latest in entertainment news.