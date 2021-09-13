Jasmine Roth Shares Injury Update While Talking ‘Emotional’ Season 2 of ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’ (Exclusive)

Earlier this summer while filming Season 2 of her series Help! I Wrecked My House, HGTV star Jasmine Roth suffered a fractured ankle. Sharing the news on her social media at the time, the California native posted a video of herself rolling from house to house on a knee scooter during filming, telling fans she was “frustrated” over the break. While chatting exclusively with PopCulture.com about the sophomore season of her DIY fixer-upper series, the home designer offered an injury update, admitting she’s doing a lot better despite the fracture trying its hardest to get in the way of the demos and making its own appearance this season.

“We have so much to deal with [this season] as far as construction and actual beautiful houses to show but yeah, I did break my ankle and so that’s something you can look out for as well. I’ve got a lace-up ankle brace on it right now,” she said, showing PopCulture what it looks like currently. “I’m still in physical therapy three times a week. I can’t run, I can’t jump. It was a pretty legit break and that was on April 28th. So yeah, it’s been a while.”

While the adventurous Roth is no doubt upset about her ankle impeding on daily activities, she is looking forward to fans and HGTV audiences tuning in to Season 2 of her home improvement series Help! I Wrecked My House, which finds Roth helping homeowners who boldly took on DIY projects, which eventually turned into nightmarish renovations. But with the homeowners getting rather emotional over the disastrous situations many found themselves in, Roth admits she too got rather emotional during some of the fixer-uppers, but for reasons all tying to her relatively new journey into motherhood.

“There was one family who moved into a house —they had a baby at the time and they also had a teenager, and so those were their two daughters and they moved in thinking that they would renovate quickly. But with a baby, all your extra time is taken up and with a teenager […] you’re in the middle of it,” she said. “It was a two-bedroom house. They gave both the bedrooms to their girls and they took over what was like a converted garage den as their own bedroom. It didn’t have a door, it had a laundry room and the kitchen pantry in their bedroom and they had, fast forward, they had been there for years like that.”



Roth admits when she met them, she found their story “so compelling” and one that “hit home” for her in light of being a mom to 1-year-old, Hazel Roth. “I said [to them], ‘What happened? Why have you been living like this for as long as you have?’ And they were like, ‘Honestly, all of our time just goes to our girls and it goes to our kids.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh — my daughter!’ I started crying,” she said. “Seeing the sacrifices that they had made to be just present and to be good parents and how that had affected everything else and their relationship and their work, they couldn’t sleep good at night. There was just so much that went into it. The stories that we dig into and the families that we dig into this season are especially emotional. And I couldn’t help but see myself in a lot of these families. I think that was probably the one where we were all crying, everybody was crying, even the camera crew.”

Help! I Wrecked My House airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and is available to stream on discovery+ every Monday. For more with Jasmine and all your favorite HGTV programming, stick to PopCulture.com for the latest in entertainment news.