'Flip or Flop' Star Tarek El Moussa Open to Idea of Series Alongside Fiancee Heather Rae Young

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa has already filmed a show with his ex-wife, Christina Anstead, and is now open to filming a series with his future wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young. Even though Anstead and El Moussa divorced, El Moussa said he would still want to work with Young professionally. Anstead and El Moussa recently filmed 15 new episodes of Flip or Flop, which will start airing on HGTV next month.

In an interview with TMZ this week, El Moussa, 39, said he is interested in working with Young on a show "in the future." Even after he was reminded that his relationship with Anstead ended in a divorce, he was confident a relationship with Young would survive a hnw show. Young, 32, already goes to work with El Moussa, so she "might as well" film with El Moussa, the HGTV star said.

Young and El Moussa got engaged in July after a year of dating. El Moussa shared a photo of himself putting the engagement ring on Young's finger at the Descanso Beach Club, alongside the caption, "She said yes!" He jokingly added the hashtag "flipping her last name," a reference to his day job as a real estate agent flipping houses. "The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!" Young wrote on her own Instagram page.

El Moussa and Anstead split in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2018. The two share daughter Taylor and son Brayden. Despite the split, they filmed a ninth season of Flip or Flop, which debuts on HGTV on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. ET. Anstead said the former couple shares a "common goal to create beautiful houses for families" in a statement. "We work hard but our priority is spending quality time with our wonderful kids and raising them to appreciate the love of family," she said. The first episode focuses on a small two-room bedroom house they hope to sell for a big price after renovating it. "Throughout the season, the pair races to snatch up desirable properties in LA’s hot real estate market takes on homes with challenging floorplans and overhauls what is possibly their grossest flip yet," HGTV teased.

On Friday night, Anstead announced she and her second husband, British TV host Ant Anstead, split after less than two years of marriage. The two are parents to 1-year-old son Hudson. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," Anstead wrote on Instagram. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."