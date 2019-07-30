‘Flip or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa Spotted Kissing ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Heather Rae Young

It looks like Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa is finally putting himself back in the dating pool. The HGTV star was spotted kissing Heather Rae Young, a real estate agent who appears on Netflix‘s Selling Sunset. The two were hanging out at Redondo Beach, California on a yacht docked at the Portofino Hotel & Marina.

TMZ published the photos on Monday. Sources said the two took a boat up from Newport Beach, where El Moussa lives from Newport Beach, where he lives. They spent the day together.

El Moussa and his ex-wife, Christina Anstead, finalized their divorce in January 2018 and are parents to Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3. Despite their split, the couple filmed another season of Flip or Flop, which will debut in August.

After the split, Anstead quickly found love with British TV host Ant Anstead. The couple married in December 2018 and are now expecting their first child together, a boy. Anstead also filmed Christina on the Coast, which airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

While Anstead moved on quickly, El Moussa told Life & Style in January he could not “even imagine being in a relationship right now” and was “still recovering” from the divorce. He called the process “awful,” but said it helped him become a better father.

“My goal in life is to be the best dad possible because everything I do is going to affect them, and I want them to be awesome,” he said at the time.

El Moussa did get his own show. He stars in Tarek’s Flip Side, which will be available only on HGTV’s website and social media sites. HGTV announced another show, Flipping 101, in which he teaches new real estate agents how to flip houses successfully. It will debut next year.

“My passion for real estate has led me to flip hundreds of homes over the years and I’ve been incredibly lucky as an entrepreneur to build a successful business,” El Moussa said in a statement. “Now I get to help first-time flippers learn the ropes, find the best property deals and show them how to make the most profit on their investment.”

As for Young, she is a real estate agent for The Oppenheim Group, which specializes in selling high-end homes to the rich in Los Angeles. She has also worked as a model, even appearing as Playboy‘s Playmate of the Month in February 2010. She is also among the real estate agents featured in Selling Sunset, which launched on Netflix earlier this year.

The new season of Flip or Flop debuts on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

