Tarek El Moussa Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Heather Rae Young With 'She Said Yes!' Photo

Congratulations are in order for Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young. On Sunday morning, the couple announced that they were engaged. Their engagement news came amidst their one-year dating anniversary celebration in Catalina Island, California.

Both El Moussa and Young posted a photo from their engagement on their respective Instagram accounts. In the snap, the Flip or Flop star can be seen placing a diamond sparkler on his partner's ring finger. The HGTV personality captioned the photo by writing, "She said yes!" He also included a fun hashtag in honor of the special occasion, as he added, "#FlippingHerLastName." The Selling Sunset star announced the happy news on her own Instagram account by captioning the lovely snap with, "The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!"

PEOPLE reported that El Moussa popped the question while the couple was spending time on a boat trip to Catalina Island, California. He told the publication that the location is a "special place" for the two of them and that they "love to be on the boat together," which is why he felt like this was the perfect occasion to propose. El Moussa also explained the reason behind why he chose an eight carat, colorless, emerald-cut diamond for the engagement ring. "The diamond is perfect all the way around, just like Heather," he said about the piece of jewelry. "I also picked this ring because 8 is a lucky number.”

As previously mentioned, this news comes as the couple has been celebrating their first anniversary together, an occasion which they have been chronicling on social media. El Moussa and Young spent a romantic evening on a boat, during which they enjoyed a four-course meal and some hand-crafted cocktails. "Ugh, it was Such a perfect one year anniversary!! Thank you my love [Tarek] for the most romantic night!!" Young wrote on Instagram, captioning photos of the couple in their date night best. "Flowers and candles everywhere, incredible private chef, handcrafted cocktails, Laughing, talking and cuddling. You Make me feel special and loved every single day! Cheers to many many more anniversaries!!"

El Moussa and Young originally met on the Fourth of July in 2019 after being introduced by mutual friends. They later took to Instagram official with their relationship in August of that same year. At the time, El Moussa explained that he had already introduced his two children, Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Anstead, to Young. The reality star seems to have a great relationship with her future stepchildren, as she even calls herself the kids' "bonus mom."