Heather Rae Young Gives Health Update 2 Weeks After Surgery: ‘Not Ideal for Me’

Heather Rae Young is trying to look on the bright side as she recovers from vocal cord surgery on full vocal rest. The Selling Sunset star shared some throwback photos from a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with husband Tarek El Moussa on Instagram Wednesday, writing in the caption, “Your girl has major fomo right now!”

“You guys know, I’m naturally a really social person! I love talking, I’m super expressive and my job is literally on TV!” she continued. While “being on complete vocal rest for 2 weeks now is not ideal for me,” Young added she always tries to find “positive in any situation,” which has left her “determined to make the most of it by using this time for personal development!“

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In the long run, I know this is the best thing for me,” the Netflix personality added. “It’s a great feeling to know that my career is still here waiting for me, my friends are all supporting me and of course my love [Tarek El Moussa] has been so amazing in taking care of me and helping me rest.” She concluded her caption by sharing the lesson she’s taken away from this experience so far, which is “that sometimes… what feels like a challenge is actually an opportunity to learn, grow and become a better version of me!”

The real estate agent underwent vocal cord surgery earlier this month after a trip to Mexico with her husband. “Hard to believe less than 24 hours ago I was soaking in the sun by the water in Cabo, and now I’m laying in bed recovering from vocal chord surgery,” Young wrote on Instagram on March 16. “Grateful to have such good doctors, amazing husband taking care of me, and all of my sweet friends for sending me flowers!! I appreciate all of the love from all of you during this time.”

She went on to explain that surgery was “a long time coming” for her, as she’s been “battling vocal stress” for years. “After resting for 3 months I was never going to be 100% so surgery was my only route,” she wrote, adding, “Some may have noticed my voice issues [sic] when watching #Sellingsunset and #flipping101 but on the road to recovery.”