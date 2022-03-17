Heather Rae Young Reveals She’s Recovering Following Surgery

Heather Rae Young is on the mend as she shares she recently underwent surgery for her vocal cords. The Selling Sunset star posted a few photos from her Cabo vacation on Wednesday night but added a surprising pic of her laying in a hospital bed in the back of the photo set.

“Hard to believe less than 24 hours ago I was soaking in the sun by the water in Cabo, and now I’m laying in bed recovering from vocal chord surgery,” she wrote in the caption, admitting that the surgery was “a long time coming.”

“I’ve been battling vocal stress for years,” she explained. “After resting for 3 months I was never going to be 100% so surgery was my only route.”

For fans of Young’s various work on Netflix and HGTV’s Flipping 101, the realtor says “some may have noticed my voice issues when watching #SellingSunset and #Flipping101,” but promises she’s already started the healing process and is currently “on the road to recovery”

“Grateful to have such good doctors, amazing husband taking care of me, and all of my sweet friends for sending me flowers!!” she said. “I appreciate all of the love from all of you during this time.”

Young’s new husband and Flipping 101 costar Tarek El Moussa entered some words of encouragement in her comments section. “Always so cute!” he said, adding a red heart emoji. Her Selling Sunset costars also left sweet messages for Heather in light of the news. “Hoping for a speedy recovery for you!” Mary Fitzgerald said. Jason Oppenheim chimed in with “Get better soon.”

Vocal cord surgery is the newest health issue Young has faced over the last few months. She previously shared with her followers that she’s been feeling under the weather last month after getting x-rays on her foot for a separate issue. “Been dealing with some issues & not resting & I pushed my foot too much,” Young explained on her Instagram Story, per PEOPLE. “Last 2 nights around 7 I’m getting awful severe pain, can’t move my toe or walk or even touch it.”

She later described feeling like she was “falling apart” upon hearing the doctor’s recommendation that she wear a boot for the possible stress fracture and a torn tendon. “I am an avid runner, I love fitness so this is upsetting to me,” she said. “it is what it is. I need to rest and heal or else I can’t wear high heels and I can’t work out which … sucks.”