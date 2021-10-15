Heather Locklear Breaks Silence Over Potential ‘Real Housewives’ Role Alongside Lisa Rinna

Heather Locklear is setting the record straight on those long-standing rumors that she is set to join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, Locklear was asked if she would be joining her Melrose Place co-star Lisa Rinna on a future season of the hit reality series, though the actress made it clear that there are currently no plans for her to become a Bravo star.

Addressing the speculation that she and Rinna are poised for a reunion, Locklear humorously shut down the rumors, telling Clarkson that she is “so not interesting, no, I mean no.” Locklear went on to explain that she just doesn’t think she’d be a good fit for the show, as she is “not interesting enough and I don’t drink.” The actress added that RHOBH is “not quite what I want to do” at the moment.

Locklear’s remarks come just months after In Touch Weekly reported in January that RHOBH producer Andy Cohen had asked the actress to join the show on multiple occasions. A source told the outlet the actress’ large fan base from her roles on Melrose Place and Dynasty were appealing and would make her the “perfect Housewife,” adding that Locklear’s “representatives think it might be a good way for her to stay accountable and sober.” The source explained that Cohen “has been after [Heather] to join the show for years.” During her Thursday The Kelly Clarkson Show appearance, however, Locklear did not address the report that she was approached by Bravo about joining the cast.

While Locklear may not be making an appearance on any of the Real Housewives shows anytime soon, she is prepping to make her return to acting. After making her latest TV appearances in 2017 on Too Close to Home and Fresh Off the Boat, Locklear is slated to star in the Lifetime original movie Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story. Based on Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff, a book series co-authored by Carlson and her husband, Dr. Richard Carlson, the movie follows Kristine (Locklear) as her world crumbles after the unexpected death of her spouse.

“I didn’t want to do anything silly. I wanted to do something that had its weight. And I prayed to God that whatever lands in my lap, I wanted it to be spiritual,” Locklear said of her return to acting during a Good Morning America appearance on Thursday. “It was strange and it landed in my lap. It’s all about loss and recovery and coming back from a loss and I just like the depth of it. I loved the books and I love Kris.”

Locklear stars in the film alongside Jason MacDonald, Natashia Bure, and Emily Rose. The movie is executive produced by former The View co-host Meghan McCain, alongside Maura Dunbar and Mark Teitelbaum. Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, Oct. 16.