Meghan McCain Followed Her ‘The View’ Exit With a Surprising Turn on Lifetime Film

Meghan McCain may have left The View, but she hasn’t left the world of entertainment. Two months after she took part in her final debate on the long-running ABC talk show, McCain’s next project, the Lifetime original movie Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story, is scheduled for a Saturday, Oct. 16 debut.

While the film marks her first major project since her exit from The View, McCain, who executive produces, revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight that the project came to her while she was still at the discussion table on the talk show. McCain, who served as co-host on The View for four years, said that it has “been serendipitous that this is my first project out of the gate,” noting that while she loves “politics and I will always do things in politics,” one of her goals “is to start creating content or being a part of content and projects where anybody, it doesn’t matter your political affiliation can consume it,” she explained.

Starring Heather Locklear in her return to acting, Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story is based on the story of Kristine Carlson, who co-wrote a book series of the same name with her husband, Dr. Richard Carlson. After her husband unexpectedly passes away, Carlson finds her own voice and struggles to rebuild her family after the profound loss. McCain said she had “always been a fan of the book,” and after learning that it was poised to be made into a film, she knew she wanted to be involved.

“It has always resonated with me. My mom read it when I was younger and I remember seeing the book, which has kind of an iconic cover now, on a nightstand. I rediscovered it after my dad died,” she continued. “And when I found out that there was a possibility that it was going to be turned into a movie, I thought A, incredible. I’m going to watch it no matter what because I’m such a fan. And B, it’s something I would really love to be a part of.”

McCain, who has also landed a job as a DailyMail.com columnist, said Carlson’s story “is one that, for me, I found very hopeful” and on that “is very inspiring for those of us who still struggle with grief, but are coming out the other side.” In addition to Locklear, the movie stars Jason MacDonald (Vampire Diaries) as Richard, Natashia Bure (Fuller House) as their daughter Jazzy, and Emily Rose (Haven) as Richard’s booker, Briana. Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, Oct. 16.