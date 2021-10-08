‘RHOBH’ Producers Hope to Capitalize on Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi Legal Drama

Producers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are sold on Erica Jayne’s storyline. Season 11 focused on the aftermath of Jayne filing for divorce from her longtime husband Tom Giardi amid mounting lawsuits accusing the once-famed attorney of misusing client settlement money. Within Giardi’s legal frenzy, Jayne was accused of being implicit and helping her now-estranged husband of hiding money and asset. Along the way, prosecutors have accused Jayne of using millions of dollars to fund her extravagant lifestyle and booming singing career. Jayne has denied being aware of Girardi’s alleged crimes.

At this point, it doesn’t matter because RHOBH producers want to see more. Per TMZ, because Jayne’s drama was so enticing, they are skipping the usual break in filming and immediately beginning filming on the next season. Cameras are expected to begin rolling within the next week, with producers fearing they will miss out on any relevant breaks in the divorce case or the lawsuit drama. Jayne is named in several lawsuits as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://youtu.be/L0ZBEMpBIzw

Jayne has been accused of orchestrating the divorce, with prosecutors calling her filing a “sham” and a way to hide additional assets. Girardi’s accounts have since been frozen and he’s under investigation for accusations from family members of those who perished in the 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 crash in Indonesia. Families are accusing Giardi of stealing money.

Prosecutors are also alleged that Jayne’s company, EJ Global, received over $20 million from Giardia’s law firm. The money was reportedly intended for his clients. Clients allege Giardi was initially making monthly payouts to his clients but began stalling.

The current RHOBH cast includes Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Kathy Hilton, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff. But Beauvais recently stated that she is uncertain if she’ll return for another season as her acting career has picked up more steam and she’s currently a co-host on the daytime talk show The Real.