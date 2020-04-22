Heather Locklear Celebrates One Year of Sobriety With Sweet Message

Heather Locklear is celebrating one year of sobriety! The actress, 58, rang in the major milestone on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a passage about life lessons attributed to Maya Angelou on her Instagram alongside a sweet message. "Hugs will come later!" Locklear captioned the post, adding, "1 year sober today!!!"

A friend of the Melrose Place actress told PEOPLE of her mindset one year into sobriety, "She is doing great and looks great. What’s most important is today and the next day and the future and she’s in a great place. ...She is gardening and taking walks and cooking like a fiend. She cooks for herself and [22-year-old daughter] Ava, and she cooks for her parents."

"She is passionately getting into cooking. It’s very sweet, her dad is close to 91 and her mom is in her 80s and she delivers food to them often," the friend added. "It’s so thoughtful. She’s strong and clear headed and she’s thoughtful about others. ...She’s in a great place."

In May 2019, a source revealed to PEOPLE that Locklear had returned to an in-patient rehabilitation facility. "She went back to rehab two weeks ago. She went back to the place she left before Christmas. She had left for three days right before Christmas and never gone back," the insider said. at the time. "Heather’s problem is she doesn’t get serious about anything. She was continuing to drink."

They continued, "Her issue is alcohol, pills, and her mental health. She doesn’t want anybody to hold her accountable. She has no job, nothing to keep her accountable. This has been tearing up her family. It’s been an ongoing issue for many many years. It has been horrible for Ava."

"Everybody is hopeful that this time will be different, but it’s just hard to tell," the friend said at the time. "She’s not going into anything new is the problem though; she’s just going back to something she has done before. She has been to rehab more than 20 times, perhaps 25 times. The people are really rich, they pay for detoxes. So a lot of it has been that. She had a sober minder living with her. They pay them like $7,000 to $10,000 a week, and they absolutely haven’t worked for her." Congratulations to Locklear on turning things around!