Gwyneth Paltrow Joins 'Shark Tank' for Season 14 With Guest Starring Role

Entrepreneurs hoping to score investors for products with unique smells and twists on everyday lifestyle products might want to try out for Shark Tank because Gwyneth Paltrow is making an appearance on the show this season. The Goop founder will appear as a guest shark in a Season 14 episode, ABC announced last week. DoorDash CEO Tony Xu will also serve as a guest shark.

This is the latest move from Goop to expand its brand reach. The lifestyle brand already has two Netflix shows, The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow and Sex, Love & Goop. The company has also organized live events and expanded its product lineup with books, skincare, and fragrance lines. Paltrow founded Goop in 2008 and became its CEO in 2016. She has focused almost exclusively on the company and hasn't acted onscreen since starring in Netflix's 2019-2020 series The Politician. She has an Oscar for her performance in Shakespeare in Love.

Businesspeople hoping to impress Paltrow on Shark Tank may have to come up with provocative names. Goop has become famous in recent months for eye-catching product names, like the "This Smells Like My Vagina" and "This Smells Like My Orgasm" candles. "This candle is really like that provocation to say like, 'It's amazing to be a woman in every way. It's amazing to have that kind of power and you deserve to have that agency,'" she recently told Today.

In that same interview, Paltrow surprisingly admitted she doesn't like being the center of attention or speaking in public. "I've had to learn all those skills to sort of like prop myself up and do it anyway," she said. "But I never felt very, fully comfortable being in the public eye to that degree. I still don't, but it's fantastic that I've been able to do something that's very fulfilling and work with a team that I adore."

The Shark Tank Season 14 guest shark roster will also include returning favorites like Good American co-founder and CEO Emma Grede; Dragon's Den star Peter Jones; KIND founder and SOMOS Foods co-founder Daniel Lubetzky; and Kendra Scott LLC executive chairwoman and chief creative officer Kendra Scott. Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Draymond John, and Kevin O'Leary are returning to the main shark panel. The season kicks off with a special live episode on Friday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. New episodes will also be available to stream the day after they air on Hulu.