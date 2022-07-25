Gwyneth Paltrow Comments on Ex Ben Affleck's Wedding to Jennifer Lopez

One of Ben Affleck's most famous exes has commented on the news that he wed Jennifer Lopez. As Buzzfeed noted, Gwyneth Paltrow, who dated Affleck in the late 1990s/early 2000s, expressed how she feels about the Justice League star's elopement. Based on her statement, it's clear that there's no bad blood between the two exes.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, Paltrow was asked about her thoughts on Affleck's nuptials. She had something very positive to say in response, telling her fans, "Love!!! So romantic!!! Very happy for them." Paltrow and Affleck dated from 1997 to 2000, per Us Weekly. Even though it's been decades since they were a romantic item, it seems as though they're still on good terms.

Paltrow's comments come shortly after news broke that Affleck and Lopez tied the knot with an intimate Las Vegas ceremony. The pair had a long road to the altar, as they began dating in 2002. They got engaged later that same year. Affleck and Lopez were due to tie the knot in 2003, but they postponed their wedding and later called it quits altogether. The couple started dating again in 2021 following the end of Lopez's engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez confirmed that she and Affleck wed in Las Vegas in her On the JLo newsletter. She wrote, "[We] stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville [California] on their daughter's second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing: for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage." The "Let's Get Loud" singer continued to write that it was "the best possible wedding we could have imagined."

"One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last," Lopez went on to say. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient." Since exchanging vows, Lopez and Affleck have jetted off to Paris for their honeymoon. They also reportedly plan to hold a celebration with their family and friends at a later date.