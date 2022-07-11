2 Men Hospitalized After Explosion at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Store

Two men were hospitalized following an explosion at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop store in Sag Harbor Village, New York. Sag Harbor Village Chief of Police Austin J. McGuire confirmed to PEOPLE that the accident occurred on June 25 during an event taking place at Goop's 4 Bay Street location.

Leading up to the explosion, stone candle holders had been filled with rubbing alcohol to allow for eventgoers to make s'mores, McGuire continued, as one of the event's managers had seen the technique used to melt marshmallows on social media. There was too much rubbing alcohol added to the candle holders before the fire was extinguished completely, however, which caused the explosion.

"I've been doing this for 26 years and I've seen a lot, but nothing like this," McGuire told PEOPLE. "Thankfully there was a fire extinguisher at the location and they were able to extinguish the men, who were outside on a patio." The chief continued that injuries could have been much worse if there was not a fire extinguisher on site.

A representative for Goop told PEOPLE that there "was an accidental fire in connection with a s'mores station at the goop store last Saturday," adding, "We are wishing a speedy recovery to the two injured parties and are grateful there were no additional injuries. No candles were in use at the time of the accidental fire."

The incident was initially reported on the East Hampton police blotter. "Police responded to a strange scene at Goop on Saturday evening, where two men had caught fire. They reported that rubbing alcohol had been added to candles, causing a large explosion and flames." The initial report continued, "Police were able to apply ice packs, but one man, who had a large burn on his back and ears, had to be taken by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital. The other, who had sustained facial burns, was transported by ambulance to Southampton Hospital."

The victims of the explosion have not been identified publicly, and their status has not been made public. Goop was founded by the Academy Award-winning actress in 2008, releasing a number of candles and other wellness products.