Gwyneth Paltrow Now Selling Candle That Smells Like Her Private Parts, and People Are Confused

Gwyneth Paltrow is now selling a candle she claims smells just like her vagina. The candle is available through her Goop website, and will only set you back $75. Paltrow claims the idea for the candle’s name came from a joke she made while she and perfumer Douglas Little were developing a fragrance.

The 10.5-ounce candle is called “This Smells Like My Vagina Candle.” According to the product description, Paltrow came up with the title when she sniffed the new fragrance and said, “Uhhh… this smells like a vagina.” Even though the fragrance “evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy and beautifully unexpected scent,” Paltrow still decided to go with her joke as the name of the candle.

“It’s a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth,” the product listing reads.

According to Goop, they sold the candle at the In Goop Health summit and “it sold out within hours.”

Of course, this is not the first time Paltrow has revealed a little more than anyone expected. In 2016, she famously revealed that she is into vagina-steaming.

“The first time I tried V-steaming, I was like, this is insane,” Paltrow told The Cut at the time. “My friend Ben brought me and I was like, ‘You are out of your f—– mind. What is this?’ But then by the end of it I was like, ‘This is so great.’ Then I start to do research, and it’s been in Korean medicine for thousands of years and there are real healing properties.”

Paltrow later explained that she really likes being “the guinea pig” by experimenting new treatments.

“Some of my other girls are guinea pigs for stuff, too, but I enjoy trying things,” she said. “I don’t necessarily endorse all of them, but I like to try them and write about them.”

Goop has often been the target of critics for the outlandish claims and lifestyle products Paltrow sells on the site. One product, the jade “eggs,” were the target of a California investigation that ended with Goop agreeing to pay $145,000 in civil penalties in 2018, reports The New York Times. Goop claimed the “eggs” could balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles and increase bladder control. However, the Orange County district attorney called them “unsubstantiated claims.”

Even after the settlement, Goop was still selling the eggs for a time, reports Vox. The product pages for the $66 jade “egg” and the $55 quartz “egg” are still on the site, but the products are no longer available to order.

Despite all this criticism, Netflix is going to give Paltrow an even bigger platform. The Goop Lab series will debut on Jan. 24. The show was announced with an edited image of Paltrow standing inside a vagina-shaped frame.

Photo credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images