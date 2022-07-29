Gwyneth Paltrow Hilariously Confuses Hailey Bieber's Viral Skincare Trend With Sex Act

Gwyneth Paltrow hasn't been paying attention to new skincare trends. In a new episode of Hailey Bieber's Who's in My Bathroom? series, Paltrow said when she first heard about the viral "glazed donut" skincare trend, she thought it was referring to a sex act. Bieber helped popularize the glazed donut trend, which involves moisturizing before bed so the face appears to be glistening.

During Bieber's show, she showed Paltrow the Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid from her new product line, notes Page Six. "Glazed donut sounded like, sexual," Paltrow told Bieber. She wondered, "Does that mean someone wants to lick your face?"

"You're like, 'what's this new position everybody's getting to, the glazed donut?'" Bieber said. She went on to explain that the trend is about "glazing the skin, glazing the face." Bieber also would not take credit for the concept, adding that it's "about the look, that sheen, that like, glowy, glazy sheen." She said she doesn't like going to bed "unless I look like a freshly glazed donut."

Elsewhere in her interview with Bieber, Paltrow admitted she regretted smoking as a 25-year-old because of the damage cigarettes did to her skin. "I wish I could go back to my 25-year-old self and be like, 'Can you put the Camel Lights down?' cause it's gonna really mess the lips up," Paltrow said. "I was so bad. I was like in the sun with baby oil and smoking."

Bieber first mentioned making her face like a "glazed donut" as part of her skincare routine during an April 2021 video showing fans how she prepares for bed each night. "My standard when I go to bed at night is that if I'm not getting into bed looking like a glazed donut, then I'm not doing the right thing. Find yourself a moisturizer that helps you like like a glazed donut at the end of the day." Bieber kept the trend going into 2022 when she posted photos of her "glazed donut" look in January.

Paltrow and Bieber also brought up the topic of nepotism in Hollywood, as two stars who are the children of stars. Bieber is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin, while Paltrow's parents are Blythe Danner and the late director, Bruce Paltrow. Paltrow told Bieber she thought it was "fair" to ask about the impact having famous parents had on their careers.

"As the child of someone, you get access other people don't have, so the playing field is not level in that way," Paltrow said. "However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good. People are ready to pull you down and say, 'You don't belong there' or 'You are only there because of your dad or your mom.'"

Paltrow went on to say that nepotism children should not let that label limit what they want to achieve. "Nobody in the world, especially anybody that doesn't know you, should have a negative impact on your path or the decision that you make," she said. Bieber appreciated the advice, adding, "I agree... I needed to hear this today."