Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow Tease Each Other Over Failed Engagement

A new interview with Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow shows that they still love each other, 25 years after their unsuccessful engagement. Their relationship lasted from 1995 to 1997. The couple starred in Seven together but separated later.

Pitt and Paltrow joked about their breakup after Pitt asked about Gwyneth's late father, Bruce, in a recent Goop article about his new cashmere shirt line. "Since it's almost Father's Day, I'm going to ask you about Bruce, Paltrow began. "I'll never forget when we were engaged, and he came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, 'You know, I never really realized what they mean when they say you're gaining a son. Like, I'm gaining a son."

"What impact did he have on you?" she asked. "Why did you love him, even though we didn't get married, unfortunately."Pitt responded, "Everything works out, doesn't it?" while Paltrow replied, "Yes, it does. I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years."

American Horror Story and Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk and Paltrow married in September 2018."It's lovely to have you as a friend now," Pitt said, "and I do love you." Paltrow agreed and added, "It is ... I love you so much."

After professing their love for one another, Pitt praised Paltrow's late father, saying that Bruce had significantly influenced his life. "One of the many things I loved about Bruce—because he did have a profound effect on me and is someone I still think about—was he really fostered your voice, your independence. "

"He carved the way for you guys to be who you are. And I think that's so important to parenting, you know? So the child is free to find out who they are and what they love and what they don't," Pitt said. "That man was funny," he added. "He was funny. And you guys were so funny together, ripping across the table, which was a rarity that I hadn't experienced much, and I loved it. The fun you guys had was infectious. You could just see just how much he adored you."

"He could be tough if he needed to be, but it would be rare—only if someone was out of line. And it would come with…not a slap on the wrist but a little drop of wisdom, and he'd let you make the choice. That seemed to be his way," Pitt continued.

When asked by Paltrow if she felt "paternal energy" from her father, Pitt answered, "One hundred percent. I felt that same kind of guidance that you would get from a coach or a mentor." Paltrow agreed, saying that her father loved being a mentor for others, "being that role for the people for the people that he really loved, and you were definitely one of them."