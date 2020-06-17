Gwyneth Paltrow Releases New Intimate Goop Candle Called ‘This Smells Like My Orgasm’

Gwyneth Paltrow is at it again. She's come out with yet another oddly named candle for her Goop lifestyle brand, this time calling it "This Smells Like My Orgasm." In 2019, she released a candle called "This Smells Like My Vagina," which didn't take long to sell out as soon as it hit shelves.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 47-year-old Goop founder revealed she has a new scent that's out for fans, after discussing her other candle that made headlines. "The idea was it was sort of punk rock, feminist," she told the late night host. "We have a new one, which actually might be more for you to give to your wife."

Much like her "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle, her new fragrance retails for $75 and smells of "tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes." She describes it as "sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive." When the holistic company started selling "This Smells Like My Vagina," the candle sold out twice online. Now, it's currently back in stock.

Originally, she was smelling scents with perfumer Douglas Little, and according to the first candle's product description, Paltrow came up with the original title when she sniffed the new fragrance and said, "Uhhh... this smells like a vagina." Then, it "evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy and beautifully unexpected scent." Unlike the new scent, this one is "a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolute juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth."

Originally, according to Entertainment Tonight, Paltrow told Jimmy Kimmel, "One day we were smelling different fragrances, joking around, and I said, I smelled something [...] as a joke. But then I was like, 'Wouldn't that be cool if somebody actually had the guts to do that,'" she explained. "What a punk rock, feminist statement to have that on your table. And then he made it! I thought he just made me one as a joke, but then the next thing I knew it was on my website."

This isn't the only time the actress has talked about vaginas. In 2016, she revealed that she's a fan of vagina-steaming and does it often for herself. "The first time I tried V-steaming, I was like, 'This is insane,'" she told The Cut. "My friend Ben brought me and I was like, 'You are out of your f—ing mind. What is this?'" She revealed that toward the end of her session she actually loved the treatment that she said is known to have "healing properties."