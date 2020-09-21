'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares Sweet Video of Son Jack Meeting His Little Sister Charlie for First Time

✖

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk shared a video of her son, Jack Richard, meeting her newborn daughter Charlotte on Monday. Starsiak gave birth to Charlotte "Charlie" Drew last week, and HGTV fans are dying for more glimpses of the growing family. Starsiak obliged in a precious moment on Instagram.

"Alright... the much requested Jack meeting Charlie video!" Starsiak wrote, after fans begged to see the moment when Jack became a big brother. It showed the toddler holding his arms out eagerly before someone let him hold the baby for the first time, then flashing a massive grin and planting a kiss on her forehead. It was clear that Jack is as excited for his growing family as anyone else, though Starsiak joked that he might feel differently in the weeks and months to come.

"My guess is once he realizes she's not leaving he may sing a different tune, but we’ll have to wait and see," she wrote. "Mommas and poppas with nuggets two years apart, are they best friends? Or regularly trying avoid the other??"

Fans had many answers for Starsiak, all noting that it varied a lot from family to family. Most seemed confident that the new mom could help the two get along one way or another.

Starsiak gave birth on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 10:14 a.m., according to a report by PEOPLE. She had previously opened up about having some trouble conceiving her second child. In one Instagram post, she posed with Jack, writing: "This nugget came easy but #2 is being far more stubborn!"

"I can't seem to get my bodies schedule figured out but I'm rocking ​[Ava Women] to figure it out for me.​ You just wear this to bed and it measures signals in your body to pinpoint your fertile days. Fingers crossed for #2 soon!" she continued.

Starsiak shares her children with her husband, Steve Hawk, and fans are taking more and more of an interest in her personal life. Starsiak and her mother, Karen E. Laine, incorporate a strong personal touch in their HGTV series, Good Bones, which focuses on their work remodeling homes in the Indianapolis, Indiana area. As the 35-year-old spends more time parenting, however, fans are flocking to her Instagram for adorable baby pictures.



Good Bones just wrapped up its fifth season, and has already been renewed for Season 6. It is expected to premiere some time in the summer of 2021, but so far no concrete date has been set.