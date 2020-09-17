Mina Starsiak Hawk: All the Cutest Photos of the 'Good Bones' Star With Her Family

Mina Starsiak Hawk has found success with Good Bones as one of HGTV's most-watched shows. Joined alongside her mother, Karen Laine, the Indianapolis duo has been welcomed into the rooms of many across the country as the home renovation duo has found a ton of success in its fifth season.

But outside the show, Starsiak Hawk is a proud mother-of-two, recently giving birth to her second child, Charlotte "Charlie" Drew Hawk, born Sept. 16, 2020. The 35-year-old revealed her pregnancy back in March, saying she is "incredibly lucky" to have another kid on the way. The couple already shares a 2-year-old son, Jack Richard.

One of the last episodes of Good Bones Season 5 saw Starsiak Hawk telling her younger sibling, Tad, the news of her pregnancy. The scene saw her brother tearing up, admitting it had to do with her struggles with IVF, telling her that was the reason he was getting emotional, "No, that you could get pregnant, again," he responded.

With Starsiak Hawk in the spotlight both on the screen and away from cameras, here is a look at some of the reality star's best and sweetest Instagram photos, including the newest snaps of her baby girl!