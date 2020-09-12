'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Develops Diastasis Recti Amid Second Pregnancy

✖

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk said she developed diastasis recti during her second pregnancy in an Instagram Story update she recently shared with fans. Starsiak Hawk announced her second pregnancy in March and is due to welcome her next child this month. The couple has already chosen the name Charlie Drew, which they plan to use no matter the baby's gender.

"So I first kind of noticed about a week ago ... if I laid down flat and tried to sit up and contract my abs, instead of being like a smooth circle for my belly, it's kind of like a triangle," Starsiak Hawk, 35, revealed on Instagram, Housebeautiful reports. Fans later rushed to offer her some suggestions on what to do, but Starsiak Hawk said her goal right now is to give birth to a healthy baby. "I have a bunch of messages with lots of good accounts to follow, and exercise suggestions, and programs, and stuff for the diastasis recti ... I guess it does have to be surgical, but it's fixed with a tummy tuck," she said.

"Diastasis recti" is the partial or complete separation of the rectus abdominis muscles and is very common during and after pregnancy, according to Healthline. "This is because the uterus stretches the muscles in the abdomen to accommodate your growing baby," the site notes, adding that a study found up to 60% of women experience the condition. Some of the symptoms include a "pooch or bulge" in your stomach when straining or contracting abdominal muscles, bloating, constipation, poor posture, and lower back pain.

Starsiak Hawk and husband Steve Hawk are already parents to Jack Richard, 2. The HGTV star struggled to get pregnant a second time, reporting in December 2019 her first round of in-vitro fertilization failed. However, in March, the couple revealed they were expecting. In June, Starsiak Hawk said they picked Charlie Drew as their baby's name because it is "unisex." The name Drew was also in honor of one of Hawk's close friends who recently passed away. "We've always thought whether we have a boy or a girl we'd like to incorporate his name in some way," Starsiak Hawk told PEOPLE.

Good Bones airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. In a recent episode, Starsiak Hawk surprised her younger brother Tad Starsiak with the news of her pregnancy. Her brother began to cry after hearing the news because he knew how difficult it was for his sister to become pregnant again.