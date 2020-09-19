Mina Starsiak: What to Know About the 'Good Bones' Star and Her Family

Meet-Cute (Photo: HGTV / Discovery) In an interview with Country Living, Starsiak revealed that she met her husband through mutual friends on Facebook. She also said quite frankly that their first date was a bad one. "He ignored me all night. He let his friend hit on me!" she said. According to Starsiak, she later texted Hawk to give him one more chance, and they hit it off from there, proving that first impressions are not always final. The two got married in June of 2018. prevnext

First-Time Buyer View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mina Starsiak Hawk (@mina_starsiak_hawk) on Jul 15, 2012 at 3:13pm PDT Neither Starsiak nor her mother set out to work in the real estate industry, but Starsiak knew that home renovation would become her calling after she bought her first house, according to a report by House Beautiful. After graduating from Indiana University, she took the plunge by purchasing a $37,500 home. She enlisted her mother to help with the renovation, and the two of them fell in love with the process.

Career Shift (Photo: HGTV / Discovery) Starsiak worked as a waitress after graduating from college, with no idea what she really wanted to pursue for a career. She stumbled into the real estate business all while working part time at restaurants. Still, to many fans this is less surprising than her mother's jump from working as a defense attorney to a home renovation expert. These days, Starsiak works as a real estate agent in addition to a designer.

Two Chicks and a Hammer, Inc. (Photo: Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images) Even as they built up a reputation for remodeling old houses, neither Starsiak nor Laine sought out their HGTV fame. In an interview with USA Today, Starsiak explained that they were approached by a talent scout through Facebook Messenger. At first, she assumed that the call must be some kind of scam. "I was like, 'I know we're not that cool,'" she said. "So, I did a little bit of research on the development company and find out that they're legit." The scout turned out to work for High Noon Entertainment, the company behind other HGTV shows like Fixer Upper, House Hunters and Cake Boss. Their two-person home renovation team then developed into the operation fans know and love on TV today.