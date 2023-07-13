Fox's 'Call Me Kat' Replacement Revealed Following Cancellation

Fox revealed its fall schedule for the 2023-24 season, and fans finally know what will be taking Call Me Kat's place on Thursdays. Hosted by actor and executive producer Will Arnett, the fourth season of LEGO Masters will be airing on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET following Season 22 of Hell's Kitchen beginning September 28. The series will once again bring a new batch of teams of LEGO enthusiasts to go head-to-head in challenges using, of course, LEGO bricks and their wildest imaginations.

LEGO Masters' Thursday slot is a shift from last season, where it aired on Wednesdays in the fall of 2022, but still at 9 p.m., but following The Masked Singer. That's not the only change for the series this season, though. For the first time in LEGO Masters history, on top of a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, and the grand title of LEGO Masters, the winning build will be transformed into a set and displayed at a LEGO flagship store, which raises the stakes even more than before.

The series is part of Fox's strike-proof schedule, as it will be airing only unscripted and animated shows this fall, holding off its original scripted content for midseason 2024 or later. Although it is disappointing and understandable that there are no scripted series airing in the fall, Fox is going to be chock-full of fan favorites still, whether it's a competition series or an animated show. Plus, with the way LEGO Masters is taking things above and beyond for Season 4, it is going to be a season you won't want to miss.

Meanwhile, LEGO Masters taking over Call Me Kat's time is going to be hard to get used to. Fox surprisingly canceled the sitcom back in May, just a day after the Season 3 finale, and fans were appropriately disappointed by it. Even though it was in danger of cancellation for a while, it seemed like it would be one of the lucky ones to get renewed due to the reception it's received by fans. However, that was not the case, and as for now, it doesn't seem like the show will be getting a new home elsewhere, even despite snagging an Emmy nomination.

Don't miss the premiere of Season 4 of LEGO Masters on Thursday, September 28 at 9 p.m. ET only on Fox, following the Season 22 premiere of Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen. It may not be a comedy, but LEGO Masters can still be funny at times and entertaining, so at least there is still something to look forward to.