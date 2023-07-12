'Call Me Kat' Picks up Emmy Nomination Despite Cancellation

Despite its cancellation, Fox comedy Call Me Kat has snagged a nomination for the 75th Emmy Awards. The series, which was heartbreakingly canceled by Fox back in May, was nominated for Outstanding Picture Editing For A Multi-Camera Comedy Series for Season 3, Episode 20, "Call Me Unconsciously Uncoupled" and editor Pamela Marshall.

This is the show's only nomination this year, but its third-consecutive year nominated for Picture Editing. A nomination for a show that got canceled always hits the hardest since it proves that said series is still kicking. Call Me Kat is up against some pretty stiff competition, though, as other contenders in the category include How I Met Your Father, Night Court, and The Upshaws.

Call Me Kat initially premiered on Fox in 2021, and while reviews were mixed, leaning more towards negative from critics for the first season, it definitely became a charming favorite for fans who watched. After star and icon Leslie Jordan suddenly died last year, the series paid tribute to him, and it was hard to watch, but it was clear that he made an impact on the cast, and his character Phil made an impact on the characters. Just a day after the Season 3 finale, Fox announced that the comedy was canceled, and fans were appropriately disappointed about it.

Even though it has been over two months since Call Me Kat was canceled, there is always the possibility that the show could be saved in some way. Perhaps this Emmy nomination could put the show back on track, but even if it doesn't happen, any type of nomination for the Emmys is pretty big, whether or not the show is still going.

As of now, the Emmys are still scheduled to take place on September 18, so fans will have to tune in to see if Call Me Kat will come out triumphant one more time. It's very possible that the awards show could be postponed, much like the Daytime Emmys, due to the writers' strike and possible actors' strike. With the nominations happening, the show seems to be on track, at least for now, so we'll just have to wait and see what happens over the next two months. Things could very well be different by the end of summer, but at the very least, hopefully, fans will be able to see Call Me Kat at the Emmys soon and hopefully see it take home the award.