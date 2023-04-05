'Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa' New Season Gets Premiere Date

The new season of Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa is right around the corner. The series is set to drop its newest season on Thursday, May 4. The season premiere will not only air on HGTV, but it will also be available to view on discovery+ on the same day.

In addition to sharing details regarding Flipping 101's premiere date, HGTV has also shared what that first episode will entail. The premiere will feature El Moussa working with brothers Erik and Bryan, who are attempting to start their own flipping empire with their friend, Mike. Although, El Moussa soon realizes that the trio may have a hard road ahead of them as they attempt to flip their latest property in Los Alamitos, California, as the brothers are prone to bickering and miscommunication. Can he help them get over their constant strife so that they can form a successful business? You'll have to tune in to Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa on HGTV and discovery+ on May 4 to find out.

Flipping 101 features El Moussa helping amateur flippers how to avoid the issues that one would typically face in this business. This isn't the only project that he has on his hands at the moment. In January, HGTV announced that there would be a new show starring El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, titled The Flipping El Moussas. Their new series premiered on March 2.

"We are ecstatic that we will flip some next-level homes in spectacular locations, all while getting to spend more time together as a family," El Moussa said about their show. His wife added, "We'll have some battles of budget versus design choices, but in the end it will make us stronger in business and in life as we navigate our busy lives as we await our new baby boy." Of course, fans know that the El Moussas have since welcomed their baby boy into the world. Their son, Tristan, was born on January 31. The former Flip or Flop star confirmed the news and told Us Weekly, "Becoming a father for the third time is just as exciting as it was the first time."

"Our baby boy is doing amazing and Heather was a rockstar during labor," he continued. "I don't think I've ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother." El Moussa went on to say that their son's birth was a "truly a special moment" for both him and Heather.