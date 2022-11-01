Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall Embark on One Final Project Together

Exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall are working on one last project together. Despite the fact that their HGTV series Flip or Flop came to an end earlier this year, El Moussa and Hall are going to work together on one last "flip." Entertainment Tonight reported that the pair will join forces for an HGTV special entitled Flip or Flop: The Final Flip.

Flip or Flop: The Final Flip will air on Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. on HGTV. The one-hour special will also be available to stream on Discovery+ on the same day. In the special, El Moussa and Hall will work on a large duplex in Sunset Beach. The project proves to be one of their most expensive and challenging flips yet. Not only will they work on this "final flip," but they'll also reflect on the previous properties that they've worked on during their time on Flip or Flop.

HGTV released an official description for the special episodes. According to the announcement, El Moussa and Hall work on "a costly property near the beach with plans to convert it from a duplex to a single-family home. The pair will contend with layout issues, permit delays, mounting costs and the uncertainties of working with a new contractor to create a gorgeous property with a coastal contemporary design and views of the water." This news will likely make Flip or Flop fans happy, as it was reported earlier this year that the series was coming to an end after 10 seasons.

In March, it was reported that El Moussa and Hall's series was ending. At the time, Hall released a statement to PEOPLE, which read, "I will be forever grateful to have had a series for a decade. It's a huge accomplishment and everyone who worked on the show should be very proud." She added, referencing the fact that she and El Moussa divorced during the show's run, "The series made it through ups and downs and trust me it wasn't always easy."

El Moussa also reflected on the show's run, telling the outlet, "I couldn't be more grateful for the last ten years with Flip Or Flop. The support from our fans, the network and the wild ride that it's been has been incredible. Even though the Flip Or Flop chapter is coming to a close, another exciting one is soon starting."